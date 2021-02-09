New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Who doesn't love the stuffed bundle of joy? When we think of cuddling something fluffy and adorable, the first thing that comes to our mind is the teddy bear. Most of the girls love teddy because it provides warmth and comfort. Every year, Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. This is the perfect occasion to gift your loved ones this adorable stuffed toy that will remind them of you and it will be there with them, even if you can't. This soft toy comes with a romantic vibe. And to pick the perfect teddy, all you need is to keep three things in mind that is the colour, size, and price. Don't you worry, we've got it all for you. We have compiled a list of affordable teddies which will not burn a hole in your pocket:

Teddy Price Range

Most of the gift shops like Archies, Ferns N Petals, Hamleys, MiniSo, and many others are flooded with amazing soft toys. Right from the range of Rs 250 to Rs 3,000, there are several options available in the market. There are different kinds of teddies, from a tiny one that can fit in your hand to a giant one on which you can sleep easily are available easily.

New Trend available in the market

Apart from that, gifting a pair of teddies are also in trend these days. This couple teddy will surely remind your partner of that cute mushy time you spend together.

There are also teddies available in the market which holds a card or a heart in their hand. If you are shy and prefers to express your feeling through words then this might be the right option for you.

Colours available in Teddies

There are several colours available in the market, from pink to red to classic brown. You can pick the one you like from various options available in the market.

Moreover, once you are done with selecting that 'perfect teddy', do not forget to pen a heartfelt note for your partner on this day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma