Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On Shikshak Diwas

Teachers play a prominent role in every student's life and help them to shape their future. Apart from teaching, teachers guide their students to make better decisions and teach them good values. After parents, teachers become an important figure in a child's life. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour the teachers across the country.

Moreover, Teachers' day is also the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and second President of India. On this day, students make greeting cards for their teachers and also give them gifts. To make teachers' day celebration more special, share these wishes, quotes and messages to wish them.

Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes

Happy Teachers Day to you! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us to the right path and inspire us to be better human beings.

The amount of your contribution to our kid’s life is something that cannot be explained in words; we are more than grateful to you! Thank you!

Dear teacher, Wishing you a happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

A teacher is someone who nourishes the souls of the students for a lifetime. Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers!

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teacher’s Day that’s full of joyous moments!

Teachers' Day 2022: Quotes

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - APJ Abdul Kalam

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran

The great Indian teacher and philosopher like whom there had not been anyone till now. He conquered the world conqueror Sikandra with his diplomacy and made Chandragupta Maurya the king. - Chanakya

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” – Bill Gates

"If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life." - Barack Obama

Teachers' Day 2022: Messages

You are not just a teacher to me, you are also an inspiration. Lucky to have you as a guide. Happy Teachers' Day!

Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all, you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teacher's Day!

Teaching is the best profession anyone can ever have. I feel really lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy teacher’s day! Wish you have a wonderful time today!

Thank you so much for brightening our day with your beautiful smile every day! Your positive energy helped us so much to survive our college days! Happy teachers day!

No one works as hard as a teacher yet teaching is one of the most under-appreciated jobs in the world. Happy teachers day 2022

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s Day!