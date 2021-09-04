Happy Teachers' Day 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some warm wishes and messages that you can send to your beloved teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teachers' Day 2021 is one of the special days for all the students as it's the official day to thank their teachers for being role models and a guiding lamp. This special day is celebrated every year on September 5, which marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He had said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day."

As the day is around the corner, students are busy preparing to make their teachers feel special by organising the virtual event. To make your teacher feel more special, you can send the following wishes, quotes and messages. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Teachers' Day 2021 Wishes

Happy teacher’s day. We can never thank you enough for your dedication, wisdom, and responsibility.

Happy Teachers Day to all the amazing teachers of the world!

Happy Teachers Day to you! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us to the right path and inspire us to be better human beings.

Dear teacher, Wishing you a happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

Happy Teachers Day! Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us dream of doing extraordinary things.

Happy Teachers Day! Please accept my immense respect and best wishes!

Thanks for always taking care of us and reassuring us that all of us were doing okay; you are the worlds’ best teacher! Thank you for everything!

What I am today is all because of you, teacher! Happy Teachers Day to you!

The amount of your contribution to our kid’s life is something that cannot be explained in words; we are more than grateful to you! Thank you!

Thank you for making me a good human being. Happy Teachers Day!

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy teacher’s day 2021!

All the efforts and hard works your invested in bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Happy Teachers Day! Your words, attitude, and actions have made such a positive difference in our children’s upbringing! We are truly thankful to you!

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teacher’s Day that’s full of joyous moments!

Thank you for being an amazing mentor. Happy Teachers Day 2021!

Happy Teachers Day! We are grateful to you today and every day!

Thank you for teaching me with kindness, dear teacher. Happy Teachers Day!

Happy teachers day 2021! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me!

Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I wouldn’t be where I am right now! Thank you and Happy Teachers Day!

Teachers' Day 2021 Quotes

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves." - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - APJ Abdul Kalam

The great Indian teacher and philosopher like whom there had not been anyone till now. He conquered the world conqueror Sikandra with his diplomacy and made Chandragupta Maurya the king. - Chanakya

“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“Of all the hard jobs around, one of the hardest is being a good teacher.” – Maggie Gallagher

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran

“One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen.” – Philip Wylie

“It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” – Michael Morpurgo

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” – Brad Henry

“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” – Bill Gates

“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.” – Solomon Ortiz

“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.” – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

“Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops.” – Henry Brooks Adams

"If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life." - Barack Obama

“Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.” – Charles Kuralt

“Teaching is leaving a vestige of one self in the development of another. And surely the student is a bank where you can deposit your most precious treasures.” – Eugene P. Bertin

“Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the Earth.” – Helen Caldicott

Teachers' Day 2021 Messages

Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy teachers day!

When I need a hand to hold and a direction in my life, you were there for me. Thank you for accepting my odds and wish you a very happy teacher’s day!

You are not just a teacher to me, you are also an inspiration.

Lucky to have you as a guide.

Happy Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, you deserve a raise for dealing with the naughtiest class and still continuing your job here! We love you for that! Happy Teachers Day!

Thanks for making me fall in love with a subject I thought I hated and now I cannot get enough of it! I owe all of it to you, thank you, ma’am!

Teachers are the angels who enlighten our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Wishing you immense joy, happiness, and prosperity because teachers like you deserve the best. Happy teacher’s day to you all.

Have you seen a superhero in real? Well, I have seen it with my teacher. To the best superhero of my life, happy Teachers Day.

Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all, you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teacher's Day!

You’re the one who can bring out the light from the soul. Thanks for bringing out the sparkle inside me. Thanks for such a miracle. Happy Teacher’s day!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2021 to you. You are my all-time favourite teacher. I have learned many things from you but most of all I have learned how to be a good person in life!

Happy Teachers Day, dear teacher! Thank you for always putting up with our mischiefs and sparing us from well-deserved detentions! You are the best!

Teaching is the best profession anyone can ever have. I feel really lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy teacher’s day! Wish you have a wonderful time today!

A teacher is just like a candle. It will give you hope, direction, and light in life to move forward. Thank you for being the best teacher, happy teacher’s day.

You have taught me more than the books. You have taught me the ABC of life. Blessed to have you in life! Happy Teachers' Day!

Thanks for teaching my heart to be warmer and kind by being kind to me. I will always remember you no matter wherever I go! Happy teachers day!

Thank you, teacher, for always greeting us with “Hey Kids” and always treating us as your kid after all these years! Happy teachers day, you are a true blessing!

Thank you so much for brightening our day with your beautiful smile every day! Your positive energy helped us so much to survive our college days! Happy teachers day!

Happy teachers’ day to the only teacher in the school who we feared more than a policeman. May you have a joyful day!

No one works as hard as a teacher yet teaching is one of the most under-appreciated jobs in the world. Happy teachers day 2021!

You are a source of inspiration to me. You have taught me more than any book. Thanks for being such a wonderful teacher!

Teachers' Day 2021 Greetings

Dear teacher, you have been a mentor who didn’t only teach us lessons but who nourished our souls with kindness and love. Happy Teachers Day!

Happy Teachers Day! Thank you for always encouraging us to learn, supporting our inquisitiveness, and helping us in every step of our lives.

Dear teacher, you have been a source of inspiration for a thousand students like me. Thank you for having faith in us. Happy Teachers Day!

Every word you say is like a poem to us. Thanks for the sacrifice and dedication you have done for us all these years. One day is not enough to thank you. Happy Teacher’s day!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv