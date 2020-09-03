Greet your teachers, mentors and guardians with these beautiful teacher's day wishes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teacher's Day is celebrated in remembrance of Bharat Ratna recipient and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, people express gratitude towards teachers and recognize their contribution in shaping their future. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the students are planning digital celebration to express their love and respect for their educators. You can also send wishes, quotes, Whatsapp messages, GIF’s, wallpapers to show your gratitude.

Teacher’s Day Quotes:

“I realize by being a teacher, I am making an important contribution to all the national development initiatives.” ― APJ Abdul Kalam

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.-Malala Yousafzai

Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.– Charles Kuralt

Ideal teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross, then having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create bridges of their own. – Nikos Kazantzakis

“Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level.” ― APJ Abdul Kalam

The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind. – Kahlil Gibran

The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see. – Alexandra K. Trenfor

“I am not a great scholar, never was a very bright student, became an average leader.” ― Pranab Mukherjee“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. -Albert Einstein

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. – Bill Gates

Teacher’s Day Wishes:

“I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us And making us what we are today.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“Your teachings will never be erased from my mind.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“You accepted the challenge to teach me and I accepted the challenge to learn.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“You are my mind and education rock star.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite imagination and instill the love of learning.” ― Happy Teacher’s “Day“Just wanted to let you know that you are the best and your way of teaching is marvelous.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

Teacher’s Day Messages

You discovered the hidden talent in me and taught me to use it for the betterment of everything around me. I will always be grateful for everything you did for me. Happy teachers’ day!

Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, igniting my imagination, and instilling in me – a love of learning. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day, maam! You have always been the one I have looked up to!

May you live long enough to show our next generation the right path to follow and the right way to live their life. You are an inspiration!

You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination. Happy teachers’ day to you!

Teaching Is Leaving A Vestige Of One Self, In The Development Of Another. And Surely The Student Is A Bank Where You Can Deposit Your Most Precious Treasures. Happy Teachers Day 2019!

Your service to humanity is greatest of all. You wear the highest, most respected title on earth, A Teacher. Happy teacher’s day!

Posted By: Srishti Goel