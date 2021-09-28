New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sons' are a beautiful gift of life. They are the protectors of their families and the apple of everyone's eyes. Therefore, to celebrate them a special day named National Sons' Day has been dedicated to them which is observed every September 28.

This day is one of the most important and popular days in the United States where people acknowledge the contributions made by their sons in their lives and shower them with wishes and blessings for being ideal children to their parents.

So, on the special occasion here we are with a few quotes, wishes, and more which you can send it to your beloved son online and also in person. Take a look:

Do I want to be a hero to my son? No. I would like to be a very real human being. That’s hard enough. – Robert Downey, Jr.

Be strong out there, my son. Look for the love and kindness in others. Forgive yourself when you make mistakes, and enjoy the journey. – Kirsten Wreggitt, Before I Let You Go

You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes. – Wally Schirra

Mothers all want their sons to grow up to be president, but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process. – John F. Kennedy

Your son will open your eyes, broaden your knowledge, and help your sense of humor. Michael Thompson Ph.D., Speaking of Boys

It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons. -Friedrich von Schiller Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged. – Louisa May Alcott

I pray for the health of my son and also for his wisdom every single day. May he develop into a sensible and wise man. Happy Sons' Day 2021

One thing I can say for sure that I will love my son more than anyone else on earth to the last day of my life. Happy Sons' Day 2021

I am going to be your adorable mother at all times and you will also be my lovable son without fail. Happy Sons' Day 2021

I love my son more than anything else on the planet and he provides me with immense joy as well. In more than just a single way, I am immensely grateful to him.

I thank Lord for giving me many beautiful gifts and the most amazing one happens to be my beloved son.

May Lord protects my son from all evils and adversities in life and may he lead a healthy life as and always. Happy Sons' Day 2021

My son happens to be awesome and I happen to be the lucky father because I am his father.

My son helps to motivate me in my daily activities and happens to be the beat of my heart.Happy Sons' Day 2021

Although a son might become big enough to attend college he is still a child in front of his parents. Happy Sons' Day 2021

Whenever I go my son always remains in my heart. He’s a wonderful young man, loving and daring and kind at heart. Happy Sons' Day 2021

I would have loved you to see through my eyes so that you would have observed how much I do care for you. Happy Sons' Day 2021

I am extremely proud to be your adorable mother dear son. Happy Sons' Day 2021

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal