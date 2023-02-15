Happy Slap Day: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On Anti-Valentine's Day

VALENTINE'S Week is still going on, but hold on—this week is for all the single people out there, not all the couples. You did really hear correctly. Today, February 15, is slap day and the first day of the anti-velentine week. Do you know that the start of the anti-week of Valentine's is Slap Day?

Do you realise that "Slap Day" is actually a day when people desire to slap an ex who cheated on them or caused them to lose their hearts? So be ready to slap away whatever sentiments you may still have for your ex-girlfriends at this time.

Slap Day Wishes

Karma takes a very long time. Let me slap you now. Happy Slap Day.This slap is especially for you because no one ever managed to hurt me so much. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life.

I hate two-faced people. It's hard to decide which face to slap first. Anyway, Happy Slap Day!

Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during Valentine's Week. I suggested a slap was the best choice. Happy Slap Day.

Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap eight people at once. Happy Slap Day!

Slap Day Quotes

It is not necessary to slap someone on the face, but it is very necessary that you slap someone with your words because they hurt more. Happy Slap Day.

It is not my loss because I loved a man who cheated on me, but it is your loss because you lost someone who loved you unconditionally. Happy Slap Day.

I cut all ties with you because you gave me every reason to do so.Best wishes for Slap Day.

A slap is nothing but a reaction that releases your aggression. Happy Slap Day.