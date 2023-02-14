Slap Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

SLAP DAY is celebrated on February 15 every year a day after Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is celebrated to express love and care towards our partners. However, Anti-valentine's day is nothing about love. It marks the beginning of Anti-valentines' week and is observed by people who are heartbroken. However, people in a relationship can also celebrate this day by giving a gentle slap to their partners as an expression of their love. On this day, we bring you a compiled list of wishes and messages to share with your friends and colleagues.

Slap Day 2023: Wishes

"The intensity of my slap is a reaction to the action you have done….. With this slap, I end everything we shared between us."

"Stand in front of the mirror and look into your own eyes and slap yourself hard for hurting the one who loved you and trusted you beyond words."

"I break all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so….. Best wishes on Slap Day to you and I wish you also feel my pain someday."

"It is not my loss because I loved a man who cheated on me but it is your loss because lost someone who loved you unconditionally. Happy Slap Day."

"I wish you also experience the same amount of pain and disgust as I did and this would be the biggest slap on your face. Best wishes on Slap Day."

Slap Day 2023: Messages

"It is not necessary to slap someone on the face but it is very necessary that you slap someone with your words because they hurt more. Happy Slap Day."

"This slap is especially for you because no one ever has managed to hurt me so much. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life."

"Tumhara meri zindagi mein aana hi ek sabse badi saza thi aur aaj main yeh saza khatm karti hu. Happy Slap Day."

"Aaj hum zindagi ke aise mod par khade hain jahan tumse behad pyar karne wala dil ab behad nafrat karta hai. Best wishes on Slap Day to you."

Slap Day 2023: Quotes

"There is something we all want to slap and they are called mosquitoes. Warm wishes on Slap Day."

"Slap Day reminds us that in order to save yourself from trouble, look into the mirror and slap yourself when you are wrong. Happy Slap Day."

"Wishing a very Happy Slap Day to you. Don’t ever lose your temper to slap someone"

"Slap Day ke din mein yeh kehna chahti hu ki main tumhein thappad bhi nahi marna chahti kyunki tum jaise insaan ko main chuna bhi nahi chahti."

"Jitne dukh aur dard tumne mujhe diye hain uske liye yeh thappad bhi kam hai. Bass is rishtey ka ant hi bahut hai. Happy Slap Day."