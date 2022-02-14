New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first day of Anti Valentine's week is slap day that every year falls on a day next to Valentine's day is on February 15th. All know love is a beautiful feeling but not everyone receives it. Some remain single and some are cheated in their relationship. Slap day is the perfect day to do something about.

If anyone cheated, Slap Day 2022 can be a day to make that someone realize what they did and on the other hand if you are single then celebrate the day with your friends having a healthy slap competition. However, if you are happy with your partner, you can slap him/her in a gentle way to express your love for them. On this day, here are some wishes, images, quotes, SMS to share with your friends.

Slap Day 2022: Wishes

It is not essential to slap someone physically. You can also slap someone with words and that hurts a lot more.

Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during valentine’s week. I suggested A SLAP is the best choice.

Slap (forget) all those relations which hurt and give you pain and LIVE LIFE again.

Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationships, feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day and doesn’t deserve you.

I began imagining scenes in public in which some drunk would come up to me and slap me in the face. Nothing like that ever.

This the best excuse for if you slap someone in the face, just say ‘i didn’t slap him, I high five his face’ Happy Slap day!

Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap 8 people at once.

I expect the person who hurt me to experience pain and disgust. This would be the biggest slap on their face.

Karma takes too long. I’d rather slap you now.

A slap is the best medicine that may be used to remove the madness of love from a boy’s mind.

This slap is especially for you because no one ever has managed to hurt me so much….. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life.

I love your smile, Your face and your eyes, Damn I'm too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!

Slap Day 2022: Messages

“The intensity of my slap is a reaction to the action you have done….. With this slap, I end everything we shared between us.”

“Stand in front of the mirror and look into your own eyes and slap yourself hard for hurting the one who loved you and trusted you beyond words.”

“I wish you a very Happy Slap Day and congratulate for transforming all the love that I had for you into hatred.”

“I break all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so….. Best wishes on Slap Day to you and I wish you also feel my pain someday.”

There is something we all want to slap and they are called mosquitoes. Warm wishes on Slap Day.”

“Slap Day reminds us that in order to save yourself from troubles, look into the mirror and slap yourself when you are wrong. Happy Slap Day.”

“Wishing a very Happy Slap Day to you. Don’t ever lose your temper to slap someone.”

“Sometimes you have to be slapped hard to come out of your world of dreams and see the reality.”

“Slap is nothing but just a reaction that releases your aggression….. Happy Slap Day.”

“When you are short of words and you want to end a bad relationship, a slap is the best way to end it.”

“Tumhara meri zindagi mein aana hi ek sabse badi saza thi aur aaj main yeh saza khatm karti hu…. Happy Slap Day.”

“Slap Day ke din mein yeh kehna chahti hu ki main tumhein thappad bhi nahi marna chahti kyunki tum jaise insaan ko main chuna bhi nahi chahti.”

“Jitne dukh aur dard tumne mujhe diye hain uske liye yeh thappad bhi kam hai…. Bass is rishtey ka ant hi bahut hai…. Happy Slap Day.”

“Aaj hum zindagi ke aise mod par khade hain jahan tumse behad pyar karne wala dil ab behad nafrat karta hai….. Best wishes on Slap Day to you.”

“The intensity of a slap defines how much pain you have given someone.”

Slap Day 2022: Quotes

I feel an ardent desire to be born as an Octopus. In that way, I could slap 8 people at a time.

Two-faced people are what I hate the most. It is very confusing which face to slap first.

I am in love with your smile, face, and eyes. I love this talent of mine to make solid lies.

Never slap a man who chews tobacco.

Posted By: Ashita Singh