The Anti-Valentine week begins on February 15 with the first day being celebrated as 'Slap Day', here are some wishes, quotes, and jokes that you can share with your friends:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's time to bid goodbye to Valentine's Week. Now, as people dust off the air of love, here comes the unromantic days or better known as Anti-Valentine Week. This week begins from February 15 with the first day being celebrated as 'Slap Day'.

Some people love all the mushy things while some people just get cringed with the very feeling of it. And, as the famous saying say 'there is always light after the dark'. The days of light has come up for single people. This Anti-Valentine Week is dedicated to the people who do not believe in the concept of love and we have come up with funny messages, social media quotes, and memes that you can share with your friends:

Slap Day Wishes

*I hate two-faced people. It’s hard to decide which face to slap first.

*Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during valentine’s week. I suggested A SLAP is the best choice

*Slap (forget) all those relations which hurt and give you pain and LIVE LIFE again.

*Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationships, feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day and doesn’t deserve you.

*Karma takes too long. I’d rather slap you now.

*Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationships, feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day and doesn’t deserve you.

*I began imagining scenes in public in which some drunk would come up to me and slap me in the face. Nothing like that ever

*This the best excuse for if you slap someone in the face, just say ‘i didn’t slap him, I high five his face’

Happy Slap day!

*Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap 8 people at once.

Slap Day Shayari

*Jab Ap hamse rooth jaoge

Jab aap hamse khafa hojaoge

Jab aap hamein bhool jaoge

Tab Aisa

Thappar Marungi ki sab yaad aajayega

Happy Slap Day

*Shukr Kar Pagali Main Tere Alawa Kisi Aur Ladki Ki Taraf Nahin Dekhta,

Warna Pata Nahi Har Gali Me Mere Kitne Sasural Hote

Slap Day Jokes

*When Rajnikanth Was Born,

The Only Person Crying Was The Doctor.

You Never Slap Rajnikanth.

*The Force Applied While Proposing A Girl

By A Boy Is Equal & Opposite

To The Force Applied By The Girl While slapping

Happy Slap day!

*On this slap, day let us not slap the person but

“slap the ties”.

You can send a “slap card” or a “slap email”.

Happy Slap Day

*Slap is the best medicine that may be used to remove the madness of love from a boy’s mind… Happy Slap Day

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma