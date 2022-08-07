Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Nothing can beat the bond between two sisters. Sisters are a true blessing to each other, and in order to celebrate the beautiful bond, National Sisters Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August. On this day, sisters spend some quality time with each other. This year the day is celebrated on August 7. The day celebrated the special bond between sisters.

If you have an elder or younger sister, then don't forget to make effort and make them feel extremely special. You can cherish all the good memories you have with her and tell her how much important she is in your life.

As we celebrate National Sisters Day today, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your sisters. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes

1. You have always been a wonderful Sister, and I consider myself fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Sisters Day!

2. You are the most important person in my life; you are my role model. Happy Sisters Day!

3. I genuinely admire you as a sister. You have helped me at every point in my life. I Love you a lot. Happy Sisters Day!

4. Sisters are like safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.

5. Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?

6. There is no better friend than a sister and there is no better sister than you. Happy Sisters Day!

7. We may have been born sisters but our hearts know we are best friends. Happy Sisters Day.

8. You are not just a caring sister but also a best friend who I can trust blindly.

9. The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other. Happy Sisters Day!

10. A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, and meaning to life. Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Messages

1. Happy National Sisters Day to you my dearest. Thanks for always being there for me. I love you!

2. Happy Sister’s Day to a wonderful sister who always guides and protects me. Love you to the moon and back.

3. You are a fabulous sister, and I am blessed to have you in my life. Happy Sisters Day 2022!

4. My dearest sister, you are the most essential part of my life. You are like a mother, a friend, and a role model to me. Happy Sisters Day to you!

5. As a small sister, I admire you every day and desire to someday become like you. Love you to infinity. Happy Sisters Day to you.

6. You are a great blessing to our family and me. Thank you for everything. Happy Sisters Day 2022!

10. You are a great sister because you’re just like me. Thank you for keeping my secrets safe with you. Happy Sisters Day!

Sisters Day 2022: Quotes

A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. – Marion Garretty, author

Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll be there. – Amy Li, founder of Dance4Healing.

You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world. – Charlotte Bronte, English novelist.

Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other. – Carol Saline, Journalist.

A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves -a special kind of double. -Toni Morrison, American novelist.

A sister is both your mirror -and your opposite. -Elizabeth Fishel, Journalist