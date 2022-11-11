Happy Singles Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

ALSO KNOWN as Bachelor's Day, Singles day is celebrated on November 11 in China every year. It is an unofficial Chinese holiday, and people who are not in a relationship celebrate the day with the shopping season.

The day November 11 marks the singles day and was chosen because of the numeral 1 which resembles a bare stick and is a Chinese internet slang for bachelor men. The four '1' (11/11) also represent the demographic group of single people. Eventually, it became a popular day and more than 4000 couples in 2011 got married in Beijing, which is more than the average of 700 marriages.

Therefore, on this special day, we bring you some wishes and quotes to share with your single friends and greet them on this occasion.

Happy Singles Day 2022: Wishes

"Staying single doesn't mean that there was a lack of options. It means that you decided to be on your own. Happy Singles' Day to you."

"The Roses are red. Violets are blue. Chocolates are cheaper than dinner for two. Happy Singles' Day to you."

"It is always better to stay single and happy than be a part of a relationship which is eating you up from the inside."

"It is not an easy decision to stay single, and it is not for the faint-hearted. I wish all the single souls out there a very Happy Singles' Day."

"Love is a gift that we don't want to receive today. Happy Singles' Day, my friend."

Happy Singles Day 2022: Quotes

"I hope you have an amazing day celebrating your blissful singlehood. Happy Singles' Day."

"Be Great to Yourself. Adore Yourself, Treat Yourself, Respect yourself and praise yourself. Happy Singles' Day."

“A busy, vibrant, goal-oriented woman is so much more attractive than a woman who waits around for a man to validate her existence.” - Mady Hale

“Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.”

“Single” is an opportunity to live life on your terms and not apologize.”

“There are some places in life where you can only go alone. Embrace the beauty of your solo journey.”

Happy Singles Day 2022: Messages

“It is always better to be a person with a vision, purpose and focus in life than a person who is thinking about impressing another individual. Warm wishes on Singles Day to you.”

"If you don’t have the potential to deal with yourself then you cannot deal with any other person. Wishing a very Happy Singles Day to all the singles.”

"Single is not just a status. Being single is choosing a life that you know is going to suit you the best and not compromising with the pressures of the world.”

"Single people always live life on their terms and that is the reason for their happiness and satisfaction. Wishing a very Happy Singles Day to all the singles.”