New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 10 people across the globe celebrate Siblings Day to mark the special bond. Siblings are definitely a blessing as they can be each other's best friends. Siblings are the one who has seen us since childhood, knows all our secrets, and saved us from scolding. Siblings Day allows expressing our gratitude and saying thanks to our siblings who stood by us in our thick and thin.

As the special day is here, we have brought you some amazing messages, wishes, greetings, and quotes that you can send to your sisters and brothers. Also, mark this day by sharing these wishes on your WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram status.

Siblings Day 2022: Wishes

My childhood would be incomplete without you. Our bromance is the best thing in the world. Happy sibling’s day, bro.

You owe a special place in my heart that I can’t express in words. Happy sibling’s day!

Happy Sibling’s Day to the world’s Best Brother. Thank You for being my brother and guardian angel.

Happy Sibling’s Day to one favourite sibling to another.

Happy sibling’s day. No matter what, you’ll forever be my best friend.

Happy sibling’s day to my favourite sibling. Thank you for saving my back, always.

On this national siblings day, you must thank me for my existence in your life.

Thanks for being my most favourite person to annoy all day, every day. Happy national siblings day.

You’re my brother, my best friend. May our bond be stronger in this sibling’s day.

In my ups and downs, you’re the one who never left my side—wish you a lovely sibling’s day.

Even if we are not together, you are always in my heart. Happy sibling’s day.

Wishing you a joyful sibling’s day. You are the best part of my life. But, I’m the best kind in our family. Lol.

You are lucky to have a fantastic sibling like me. Happy sibling’s day!

I’m thankful to have such an adorable and supportive sibling like you. A very happy sibling’s day!

Siblings Day 2022: Messages

Together we fight, we laugh, we make good memories. Without you, my life would be dull, sister. Thanks for being the most caring and loving sister. Happy sibling’s day.

Life has blessed me with so many things, and you are one of them. Today is the day to celebrate with you, my brother. Happy sibling’s day, my best friend, my brother.

I’m grateful for where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed. Thank you for being such a big part of my life. Happy Siblings Day!

I hope you know that no matter where you are in this big world, I’ll always love and support you. Happy Siblings Day!

Thanks for being the best sister and guide. Your brother is always there for you to make you smile.

Maybe I quarrel with you, but at the end of the day, you’ll forever be my comfort zone, sister.

Today is all about us, baby, let’s shake things up. Happy Siblings Day to my fabulous sister!

I truly appreciate your presence and opinions in my life, sister—happy siblings’ day to you.

Roses are red, Violets are fine, I’ve got your back, And I know you’ve got mine. HAPPY SIBLINGS DAY!

We have grown up sharing so many things. May our bond remain stronger. Happy sibling’s day to the best sister ever.

You’re like a gift to me from God. Without you, my life would be meaningless. Happy sibling’s day, sis.

Happy Siblings Day 2022: Quotes

“Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.”

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“The Rule of Sibs: If your sibling gets something you want, you (1) try to take it; (2) break it; or (3) say it’s no good.” – Patricia Fleming

“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” – Lemony Snicket

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater



“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” – James Patterson

”The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” – Robert Brault

”Sibling relationships are complicated. All family relationships are. Look at Hamlet.” – Maurice Saatchi

“My siblings are my best friends.” – America Ferrera

“They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” – Karen White

“Siblings-the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer

“It was wonderful to grow up with so many siblings. We were all just a year or two apart, and we were always so supportive of each other.” – Joaquin Phoenix

“Power, that’s one thing, but love of family and of siblings is more important, is more powerful than any other power – at least earthly power, at least earthly power.” – Sander Levin

“To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were, we know each other’s hearts, we share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys.” – Clara Ortega

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen