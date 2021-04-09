Happy Siblings Day 2021: We may have as many friends, but a friend like them is nowhere in the world. So to appreciate this special bond between the siblings send these wishes and messages

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Siblings are the most irritating being on this earth, but a day without them is like a hell. We may have as many friends, but a friend like them is nowhere in the world. Whether you are blessed with a younger or an elder sibling, they are going to stand by you no matter what consequences they have to go through. Well, we know it's hard to appreciate them on their face, so here is an opportunity for you all. A dedicated day, Siblings Day is here to celebrate the bond between siblings. Every year on April 10, we observe this day with great zeal.

Now, as the special day is around the corner, we have brought you some amazing wishes, greeting and quotes that you can send to your brothers and sisters. Also, mark this day by sharing these wishes on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Siblings Day 2021 Wishes

My childhood would be incomplete without you. Our bromance is the best thing in the world. Happy sibling’s day, bro.

You owe a special place in my heart that I can’t express in words. Happy sibling’s day!

Happy Sibling’s Day to the world’s Best Brother. Thank You for being my brother and guardian angel.

Happy Sibling’s Day to one favourite sibling to another.

Happy sibling’s day. No matter what, you’ll forever be my best friend.

Happy sibling’s day to my favourite sibling. Thank you for saving my back, always.

On this national siblings day, you must thank me for my existence in your life.

Thanks for being my most favourite person to annoy all day, every day. Happy national siblings day.

You’re my brother, my best friend. May our bond be stronger in this sibling’s day.

In my ups and downs, you’re the one who never left my side—wish you a lovely sibling’s day.

Even if we are not together, you are always in my heart. Happy sibling’s day.

Wishing you a joyful sibling’s day. You are the best part of my life. But, I’m the best kind in our family. Lol.

You are lucky to have a fantastic sibling like me. Happy sibling’s day!

I’m thankful to have such an adorable and supportive sibling like you. A very happy sibling’s day!

Siblings Day 2021 Quotes

“Siblings-the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer

“A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” – Ann Hood

“Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.” – Kim Kardashian

“Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends.” – Robert Brault

“Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” – Betsy Cohen

“Brothers and Sisters: Separated by distance, joined by love.” – Chuck Danes

“When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.” – Antisthenes

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

“A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” – John Corey Whaley

“A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” – Isadora James

Siblings Day 2021 Messages

Together we fight, we laugh, we make good memories. Without you, my life would be dull, sister. Thanks for being the most caring and loving sister. Happy sibling’s day.

Life has blessed me with so many things, and you are one of them. Today is the day to celebrate with you, my brother. Happy sibling’s day, my best friend, my brother.

I’m grateful for where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed. Thank you for being such a big part of my life. Happy Siblings Day!

I hope you know that no matter where you are in this big world, I’ll always love and support you. Happy Siblings Day!

Thanks for being the best sister and guide. Your brother is always there for you to make you smile.

Roses are red, Violets are fine, I’ve got your back, And I know you’ve got mine. HAPPY SIBLINGS DAY!

We have grown up sharing so many things. May our bond remain stronger. Happy sibling’s day to the best sister ever.

You’re like a gift to me from God. Without you, my life would be meaningless. Happy sibling’s day, sis.

Maybe I quarrel with you, but at the end of the day, you’ll forever be my comfort zone, sister.

Today is all about us, baby, let’s shake things up. Happy Siblings Day to my fabulous sister!

I truly appreciate your presence and opinions in my life, sister—happy siblings’ day to you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv