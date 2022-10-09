Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

AMID all the festivities going round the corner, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 9 this year. Sharad Purnima commences on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashiwn month and coincided with Valmiki Jayanti. On this auspicious day, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja takes place in eastern regions of the country including states such as West Bengal, Assam and Odisha.

The day is considered of great significance to worship Goddess Lakshmi along with the moon. According to the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi is on earth and showers blessings on her devotees. On this special occasion, we bring you some beautiful wishes and messages to share with your family and friends.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Wishes

"May this auspicious festival bring happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good fortune and happiness."

"Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life."

"May the blessings of the full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness. Happy Sharad Purnima."

"Wishing you all happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Sharad Purnima to you."

"May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and sunshine. Wishing you a blessed Sharad Purnima."

Sharad Purnima 2022: Messages

"On this auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima, I wish you to be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima 2022."

"This Sharad Purnima, I pray for the well-being and prosperity of you and your family. Happy Sharad Purnima."

"May there be happiness and glory surrounding you and your loved ones with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi. Wishing you a blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja."

"I pray that Maa Lakshmi bestows you with the best of health, wealth and happiness. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima"

Sharad Purnima 2022: Quotes

"May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with prosperity and positivity. Happy Sharad Purnima 2022."

"Ho aap par dhan ki varsha aapaar...mile sukh samridhi beshumar...har raat ban kar aaye sharad purnima...mile jeewan mai khushiyan apaar. Shubh Sharad Purnima."

"Sharad Purnima ki raat lekar aati hai apne saath amrit varsha jo bhar deti hai humare jeewan ko sukh aur samridhi se...aasha hai ki ye tyohaar aapke jeewan mai nayi umang lekar aaye. Sharad Purnima Ki hardik shubh kamnayein."

"On the night of the full moon, Goddess Lakshmi will come...and ask you Kojagiri. She will give her love, blessings and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Kojgiri Purnima."

"Sharad Purnima ki raatri hai sabse sundar...is raat barasta hai devtaon ka pyaar aur aashirvaad...chandrama ki sheetal chandani aur maa Lakshmi ka pyaar...shubh ho aapke liye Sharad Purnima ka ye tyohar. Sharad Purnima ki shubh kanayein."