New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima is one of the auspicious Hindu days which is observed on the full moon day, and when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kalas, it is known as Sharad Purnima. In Hinduism, each human quality is associated with a certain Kala, and a combination of all sixteen Kalas creates a perfect human personality. As per Hindu texts, out of all Purnima, Sharad Purnima 2021, is the most important as it comes once a year and marks the beginning of the winter season after the monsoon. Also known as Kojagari Purnima, this year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on October 19, 2021.

As the special day is around the corner, here we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends.

Sharad Purnima 2021: Wishes

“May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and happiness…. Happy Sharad Purnima.”

“Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima to you…. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life.”

“Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima…. May the nectar from heaven fill your life and heart with eternal joy….. Have a wonderful Sharad Purnima!!!”

“Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you. May the blessings of full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness.”

“May Maa Laxmi bestow you with the best of health, wealth and happiness. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima.”

“May the heavenly rays of moon brighten your soul and enlighten your mind and bring you joys and peace. Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima to you.”

Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you, may Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good fortune and happiness! may the Blessing Moon Today.

On the Occasion of Sharad Purnima, The Full Moon Comes to Shower the Blessings on Us and Leave Us with A Happy and Joyous Year Ahead. May You Have A Happy Sharad Purnima.

“Wishing you a blessed, beautiful and Happy Sharad Purnima…. May with the bright moonshine, come along many blessings for you and your loved ones.”

“I pray for your happiness and health…. I pray for your success and prosperity…. I pray for a blessed Sharad Purnima for you and your family.”

Sharad Purnima 2021: Quotes

“Sharad Purnima ka yeh khubsurat Chaand le kar aaye tumhari zindagi mein bahar aur khushiyan hazar…. Mubarak ho tumko yeh tyohar!!!”

“Asha karti hu ki aaj ki Purnima aap par aur aapke parivar par dher saara amrit barsaye aur aapke Jeevan ko khushiyon se bhar jaye. Sharad Purnima ki badhai.”

“Sharad Purnima ke is paavan avar par aao saath mil kar chaand ko pranam karein aur humare Jeevan mein sukh aur shanti ki kamna karein. Mubarak ho aapko Sharad Purnima ka khaas din.”

“Jis tarah Sharad Purnima ka chand dharti ka har kona jagmaga deta hai, usi tarah aapka Jeevan bhi roshan kar de. Sharad Purnima ki hardik badhai.”

“Barse aasman se amrit Sharad Purnima ki is raat aur de jaye tumhein khushiyon aur sehat ki saugat…. Sharad Purnima ki hardik badhai.”

Sharad Purnima 2021: Messages

Make your Mind Peaceful, May the Showers of happiness. Comes to U in the form of Heavenly Rays of Moon Accept. My Wishes to Kojagiri Poornima.

May Maa Laxmi is always there to shower you and your family with the choicest blessings. Warm greetings on Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.

May you and your family perform the Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja together and seek the blessings and love of Maa Laxmi. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.

Let us embrace and enjoy the divine rays of the Moon on Sharad Purnima which are here to bless us with health and prosperity….. Sending my best wishes on this pious occasion to you and your loved ones.

May there is happiness and glory surrounding you and your loved ones by the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.

On the Night of Full Moon Poornima. Goddess Laxmi Will Come and Will Ask You Kojagiri And Will Give You Blessings and Property to You and Your Family. Happy Kojagiri Purnima.

On the occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja, I wish you and your family prosperity, happiness and success in this upcoming year. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

Celebrate the festive occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja with your loved ones by offering prayers to Maa Laxmi and seeking her blessings and love. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

