Happy Shab-E-Barat 2021: As the festival is just hours away, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages that you can share among your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the 15th night, the night between the 14th and 15th of the month Sha'ban, the eight-month of the Islamic calendar. The festival is also known as 'Cheragh-e-Brat' and 'Nisfu Syaaban', celebrated by Muslims mainly in the South Asian region. Barat festival is celebrated by both the communities, i.e. Shia and Sunni, in Muslims whereas Mid-Sha'ban is observed only by Shia to mark the birth anniversary of Mahdi, the 12th Imam. On this day, devotees offer prayers to get rid of the sins committed in the past.

As the festival is just hours away, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages that you can share among your family and friends. Also, you can share these quotes on your Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram status.

Shab-e-Barat 2021 Wishes

Rehmaton ki aai hai raat, dua hai aap sada rahen aabad. Dua mein rakhna humein bhi yaad, mubarak ho aapko Shab-E-Barat.

Aaj raat Shab-E-Raat hai, hamara Nama-E-Amal tabdeel hone wala hi. Yaani humari zindagi ki 1 or kitaab band hone wali hai. Main nahi chahta ki meri kitaab aap se maafi mangne se pehle band ho jay.

If you can forgive yourself, then you can forgive everyone. This is the best gift that you can give to yourself this Shab e Barat.

Agar mujh se koi ghalti ho gai ho toh plz dil se maaf kr dena. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak to all my friends and family members and please remember me in your prayers.

Allah Pak plans about our future on Shab-E-Barat night like about our life and death in coming times of the year…

Shab-E-Barat Night is blessing night so please focus on your prayers, and say thanks to Allah Pak with Nafal Namaz.

I wish you a special night, please remember me in your prayers. Happy Shab-e-Barat

Allah, you have given me a beautiful life and a blessed night, please make my future bright.

On this wonderful night, focus on prayers and remember to be thankful to Allah Pak with Nafal Namaz.

Tonight it is the night of the highest, remember me in your prayers. Shab e Barat Mubarak!

On this Shab-E-Barat Night, may Allah provide you with comfort, packages of happiness and a heart to help other people.

Allah I make a special prayer to you, please forgive me.

My dear friends and family, please forgive me if I hurt you in my life, either directly or indirectly.

Please, Allah, forgive our sins May all of my family members have a blessed Shab e Barat.

Allah, you have given me a beautiful life and a blessed night, please make my future bright.

Please, Allah, forgive our sins. May all of my family members have a blessed Shab e Barat.

Shab-e-Barat 2021 Quotes

Acceptance and tolerance and forgiveness, those are life-altering lessons — Jessica Lange

There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love — Bryant H. McGill

Forgive yourself for your faults and your mistakes and move on — Les Brow

Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them — Bruce Lee

It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody— Maya Angelou

On the middle night of Sha’ban (Shab-e-Barat), Allah most high descends to the lowest heaven and remits more sins than the hair of the goats of Banu Qalb.- Sayyida Aisha (R.A)

Shab-E-Barat 2021 Shayari

Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

Qismat Badal Jayegi Zara Dil Se Dua Karo, Dunya Bhi Hil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo, Din Raat Main Ik Lamha Qabuliyat Ki Ghari Hai, Manzil Bhi Mil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Hawa ko khushbu

Fiza ko mausum

Chaman ko gul mubarak

Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

Ya Allah, Main Tujhse Mangta Hun, Aisi Maafi Jiske Baad Gunah Na Ho, Aisi Sehat Jiske Baad Bimari Na Ho, Aisi Raza Jiske Baad Koi Narazgi Na Ho - Aameen. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.



Shab-e-Barat 2021 Messages

May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,

Namazon ka rakhna sath,

Manwa lena rab se har baat,

Duaon men rakhna yaad,

Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-barat mubarak to all your family and friends.

Allah, you have given me a beautiful life and a blessed night, please make my future bright.

Hawa ko khushbu

Fiza ko mausum

Chaman ko gul mubarak

Aapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat mubarak. May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family.

Have a blessed Shab-e-Barat.

Aaj raat Shab-E-Raat hai, hamara Nama-E-Amal tabdeel hone wala hi. Yaani humari zindagi ki 1 or kitaab band hone wali hai. Main nahi chahta ki meri kitaab aap se maafi mangne se pehle band ho jay.

On this Shab e Barat, I take the opportunity to prove myself to be a good person and ask for forgiveness from all the people that I have wronged previously.

Please, Allah, forgive our sins. May all of my family members have a blessed Shab e Barat.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv