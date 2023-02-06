Rose Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Partner

Rose Day 2023: Each colour of rose signifies different forms of love, friendships and relationships (File Image)

WITH THE beginning of Valentine's day, the first day will be celebrated as 'Rose Day' on February 07. There are numerous types and colours of roses with separate meanings. A bouquet of roses symbolises love, gratitude and appreciation. People across the world celebrate Rose day by making sweet gestures for their loved ones. On this day, people gift different types of roses to their partners to show their love.

As Rose Day is here, we bring you some warm, heartfelt and romantic wishes and messages to share with your partner, wife, husband, crush, girlfriend and boyfriend to let them know about your feelings.

Rose Day 2023: Wishes

"Wishing a very happy and lovely Happy Rose Day. My Love to the most precious person in my life my love."

"Happy rose day to someone who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness, A rose for you."

"Happy Rose Day my dear! Hope your life blooms like these roses and is filled with happiness and love with your success."

"Having a friend like you is indeed a blessing. Happy Rose Day. May we remain together, forever."

"Happy Rose Day, my love. Roses may fade, but my love for you will always last."

"A bouquet of roses symbolizes love, appreciation, and gratitude. Wishing you a Happy Rose Day filled with all of these emotions."

"Wishing you a Rose Day that blooms with love, happiness, and all the things that make you smile. Happy Rose Day!"

Rose Day 2023: Messages

"I am sending you a rose plant instead of the root of the rose. I wish you to be as happy as this rose plant, Happy Rose Day."

"Some relations are always special, those who are felt by the direction of the wind, if it is not the attraction of the heart, then what is it, stay away, yet it seems that you live near. Happy Rose Day."

"A rose for you, to express my love and gratitude for everything you do. Happy Rose Day!"

"May this Rose Day be a reminder of the love, care, and affection we share. Happy Rose Day!"

Rose Day 2023: Quotes

"Many things cannot be measured in this world like the depth of the earth, the height of the sky and our love for you. Happy Rose Day."

"You are the most precious Kohinoor diamond in my life, God bless you and my love. Happy Rose Day."

"You are beautiful like a rose, pure like the water of the Ganges and innocent like a lamb. And I love you very much. Thank you for being mine. Happy Rose Day."

"Beauty and ugliness are two sides of the same coin, but for me, you are only mine as you are. Happy Rose Day."

"No matter where I live in the whole world, I will still remember you. Thank you for being mine. happy rose day."

"You are the only beautiful rose of my life, whose red colour enters my heart, it smells like buzzing, and your beauty is a fragrant dream of my life. Happy rose day dear."