Happy Rose Day 2023: Best Shayari To Win Over Your Partner On This Special Day

VALENTINE's week has commenced with the occasion of Rose Day on February 07. Rose day is the first day of Valentine's week and is celebrated with great joy and love. On this day, love and romance surround the air and people try to impress their partner with the greatest gestures of love. The occasion of the rose day is all about expressing your love and affection towards your loved ones with the help of flowers, especially roses. From presenting beautiful flowers to exchanging gifts, the celebrations of the rose day are romantic. However, you can win over your crush or partner with the magic of words with the below-mentioned shayaris.

Rose Day 2023: Shayaris

"Apke Hotho Par Sada Khilta Gulab Rahe,

Khuda Na Kare Aap Kabhi Udas Rahe,

Hum Apke Pas Chahe Rahe Na Rahe,

Aap Jinhe Chahe Woh Sada Apke Pas Rahe."

"Gulab to tut kar bikhar jata hain,

Par khusbu hawa mein barkarar rehti hain,

Jaane wale toh chod ke chale jate hai,

Par ehsaas toh dilo mein barkarar rehte hai...Happy Rose Day"

"Chipte-chipate bheja tha meri mehbuba ne mujhe ek gulab,

Khambaqt uski khusbu Ne Sare Shehar Me Hungama Kar diya..Happy Rose Day"

"Mein Tod Leta Agar Tum Gulab Hoti, Main Jawab Banta Agar Tum Sawal Hoti, Sabhi Jante Hai Ki Mein Nasha Nahi Karta, Fir Bhi Pee Lete Agar Tum Sharaab Hoti..!.Happy Rose Day 2023"

"Unki gali se gujre ajab ittefaaq tha..

unhone ne gulab ka phool maara…gamla bhi sath tha!

Happy Rose Day"

"Pyar mein na jane kyun sab doob jate hain

Kuch khote hain to kuch pate hain

Pyar ki khushboo sabko hai pasand

Or isi khushboo ko to gulaab kehte hain

Happy Rose Day"

"Meri deewangi ki koi had nahi,

Teri surat ke siwa mujhe kuch yaad nahi,

Main gulab hut tere gulshan ka,

Tere siwa mujh pe kisi ka haq nahi."

"Dosti ka rishta anokha hai naa Gulaab sa hai na kanto sa,

Dosti ka rishata to us Daali ki tarah hai jo Gulaab aur kante

Dono ko ek sath jode rakhta he aakhri dum tak...Happy Rose Day 2023"

"Phool bankar muskarana zindagi,

Muskara ke gum bhulana zindagi,

Jeet kar koi khush ho to kya hua,

Haar kar khushiya manana bhi zindagi..happy rose day."

"Mera har khwab aaj hakikat ban jaye,

ho bas tumhare sath aisi zindagi ban jaye,

ham laye lakho mein ek gulab tumhare liye,

aur ye gulab mohabbat ki suruaat ban jaye."

"Beete saal ke baad phir se roj de aaya,

mere aankhon mein sirf tera hi surur chhaya,

jara tum aakar to dekho ek baar,

tumhare intazar mein pure ghar ko sajaya."