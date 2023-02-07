Happy Rose Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The Special Day Of Love In Valentine's Week

THE WEEK of love has finally begun, and the couples are already finding the best ways to impress their partners and crush. The first day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Rose day on February 07. This day is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and joy. All people who are in love have great significance for this day. They think of the most creative ways to express their love, gratitude and respect towards their partners. On Rose day, people present and exchange different types of roses as a memento of love, faith and honour.

There are numerous colour roses available in the market which are special for their meanings and significance. Red roses are a time-honoured way to say 'I Love You' to someone special. White roses are associated with marriages and new beginnings.

Rose Day 2023: History

As per history, it is believed that this day is meant for people to gift red roses to their partners and paint the town red with red roses that signify love. During ancient times, the practice of gifting roses was started by the Victorians and they did that to express their love to their close ones. Since then, people started celebrating the rose day with the objective to spread love and romance.

The ivory roses are often used to make an elegant impression and provide a calming vibe with a sense of luxury. Whereas, peach colour roses are associated with the feminine, innocence and youth. They are a symbol of love, affection, care and warm feelings. On the other hand, pink roses signify gratitude and admiration. They are ideal roses to present to friends, siblings and teachers. Blue roses represent mystery, sensitivity and true feelings.