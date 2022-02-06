New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's Week is just a day away to kick off, and couples are busy preparing for the same. The week will start with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and conclude with Valentine's Day. Flowers are the best way to impress a girl or ask the most important question. It is considered a token of love, which is why it has been put in the starting of Valentine's week of love. On this day, girls and boys give roses to their beloved as a symbol of his/her love.

However, for those who are unable to send roses to their beloveds, here we are with some warm wishes, messages, quotes and images that you send them via WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

Rose Day 2022: Wishes

Roses can be red, yellow, white, and more different colours, but you are my one and only. Happy Rose day, love.

Your soul is as beautiful as a rose, and I love you immensely. Happy Rose Day to my rose!

Having you in my life is indeed a blessing. Happy Rose Day. May we remain together, forever.

Happy rose day, the love of my life. Like the moon embraces the sun, let me protect you all my life.

I can be around the whole world but still, look for only you. Thanks for being mine. Happy rose day.

May God make our relationship more beautiful than the most precious rose in the world. Happy Rose Day, my love!

Sending you a rose plant instead of a flower. I pray and wish that you stay in my life forever. Happy Rose Day!

Sending you a bunch of handpicked roses on this day to express my love for you which is eternal. Happy Rose Day!

May God makes your life beautiful like the roses and removes all the thrones away from your path of success. Happy Rose Day.

Giving you roses on the rose day to let you know how precious you’re to me. Happy rose day.

There are so many options while choosing a rose, but for me, you’re my constant. Happy rose day.

You made my heart as soft as rose petals with your love. Wishing you a lovely rose day.

Happy rose day, darling. Without any doubt, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.

Thanks for being as graceful as the rose. I hope you have a great day ahead. Happy rose day 2022!

Sending you yellow, white, red, pink roses to let you know how you add colours to my life every day with your presence. Happy Rose Day, partner!

No matter which day it is, our love for each other will remain the same. Happy rose day, my darling!

Wishing a very happy and lovely rose day to the most precious person in my life.

Happy rose day to someone who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness.

Rose Day 2022: Quotes

“The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix

“Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, I know this poem becomes very cliché. But never fails to bring happiness in you. Happy Rose Day.”

“Love and a red rose can’t be hid.” – Thomas Holcroft

“But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare

“One rose says more than the dozen.” – Wendy Craig

“A thorn defends the rose, harming only those who would steal the blossom.” – Chinese Proverb

“If there are many thorns in your life, it is because you are a rose.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

“I’d rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck.” – Emma Goldman

“A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

“Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates

“Won’t you come into the garden? I would like my roses to see you.” – Richard Brinsley Sheridan

Rose Day 2022: Messages

Happiest rose day to my beautiful flower. Thanks for being here with me and giving me the strength to deal with everything.

Thank you so much for making my life beautiful like a bunch of roses. Happy Rose Day dear husband.

Dear girlfriend, happy rose day. May our love never fade away and continues to make our heartbeat for each other. Love you so much.

No matter what the season is, thanks for glooming in my garden and making my life even more beautiful than before.

Roses are the loveliest in flowers and bring so much joy to our hearts just the way you bring happiness to my life. Wishing you a rose day full of beautiful roses, husband.

Darling, you may love the rose more but I swear I love you the most. Happy rose day to my beautiful girlfriend. Love yaa.



Your love fills my life like the fragrance of roses fills a garden. Thank you for loving me uninterruptedly. Happy Rose Day dear husband.

Keep always smiling and stay fresh like the roses I am giving you this day. Happy Rose Day my man.

A rose for you for bringing the best out of me, honey. Happy rose day, my girl.

Roses are beautiful, so is you. I am sending some roses for you on this day to thank you for being there for me. You’re the special person whom I want to wish rose day with a rose.

Life would have been less fun and more boring without you. Thanks for making it dreamy, dear hubby. Happy rose day.

On this beautiful day, all I wish to know you how beautiful you are to me and will remain the same in my eyes always.

