Rose Day 2021: You can give your rose day gift a special touch by adding these cute quotes, and messages with heart-tugging emojis that will definitely make the day of your lover or your friends, check them out.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the day of love has arrived, the marketplace and things around us is all decked up in red and white colours. The seven-day festival of love is all set to mark its place from February 7, and to be noted, the first day of the love calendar begins with Rose Day. Rose has an important place when it comes to sharing mushy feelings and expressing cute gestures. However, there are no such rules that roses are only given to lovers as every colour has its own representation. The colour red stands for love and that is the reason why red roses are given to lovers. Whereas, the colour yellow stands for friendship and that is the reason why yellow roses are given to friends.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this love festival may look a little different but don't you worry you can still give your loved ones roses by placing an order online. Meanwhile, you look for bouquets and roses in online stores, we suggest you give it a special touch by adding these cute quotes, and messages with heart-tugging emojis that will definitely make the day of your lover or your friends.

Rose Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

*There is only one gift that I want from you and that is your smile. May you always keep smiling. Happy Rose Day!

*Our relationship is like these beautiful roses that are full of fragrance, tenderness, love, and sensation.

*To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day.

*If I have a bunch of roses, I will insert a plastic rose in it and give it to you & say “Our Friendship continues till the last rose dried.

*My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you.

*I cannot be with you, so I am sending this bunch of roses for my princess to fill your life with the fragrance of my love. Happy Rose Day sweetheart!

*With this bouquet of Red Roses, All I want to say that I love you my life. I present to you my intense love and affection that makes my world complete.

Rose Day 2021 Quotes:

*One of the most tragic things I know about human nature is that all of us tend to put off living. We are all dreaming of some magical rose garden over the horizon instead of enjoying the roses that are blooming outside our windows today. – Dale Carnegie

*"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." – William Shakespeare

*I cannot be with you, so I am sending this bunch of roses for my princess to fill your life with the fragrance of my love. Happy Rose Day sweetheart!

*On Rose Day, I pray that God fills your way with beautiful red roses and removes all the thorns from your life.

*“A rose dreams of enjoying the company of bees, but none appears. The sun asks: ‘Aren’t you tired of waiting?’ ‘Yes,’ answers the rose, ‘but if I close my petals, I will wither and die.’” – Paulo Coelho

*“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Kahlil Gibran

*I asked God for roses And God gave me garden of roses, I asked him a drop of water And God gave me an ocean, I asked him for an angel and God gave me you! Happy Rose Day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma