On this Rose Day 2021, we have curated a list of some of the best gifts that will help you in expressing your feelings, check them out:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Love is in the air as the seven days of romance are just around the corner. The celebrations of the 'week of love' begin with Rose Day on February 7. No matter how cliché roses may sound but it truly expresses that one thing which is the most important part of someone's life and that is, 'love'. These beautiful flowers are a great way to express your feelings to someone, but with the evolving time, only a rose is not enough. You need to gear up your impressing game and have to look for other things as well that might help you expressing your feelings better.

For that, you can find a number of gift options available online but with all these options, a person tends to get confused. Thus, for your help, we have curated a list of some of the best gifts that will help you in expressing your feelings.

Polaroid instant Camera

Memories are one thing that is going to be there for you no matter how ugly or beautiful it turns out to be, you can still cherish it. But, what if we tell you that you could do it with this amazing polaroid instant camera, that gives all the feels of Instagram worthy style and it looks chic too.

Bath Bombs

No cuddles or hugs can be compared with a hot shower. As when a person has a bad day, the one thing that can always come up to the rescue is a hot shower or bubble soaked bath. You can gift your partner some bath bombs that will give them satisfaction and will help them to relax their mind so that they can come up to you and talk to you in a good mood.

Resin Jewelry

The most aesthetic and trendy thing these days is resin jewelry. You can even add roses to them and it will look beautiful and will be the perfect gift for the rose day too.

Miniature Potted Plant

It is that one thing that will look beautiful and will grow just like your love. Miniature plants are tiny plants that take very little space and a person does not need to do much effort to take care of them. You can gift your partner a small plant that will add vibrance to their living space.

A bouquet of roses

No matter how innovative you get while gifting your loved one a special gift, it cannot replace the warmth and love of a bouquet of fresh red roses. Irrespective of your partner's mood, the charm of red roses will surely bring an adorable smile on their faces.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma