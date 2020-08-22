It is believed that a person is relieved from all sins of the present or past life if he or she observes fast and performs rituals on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rishi Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on August 23 this year. The day is considered to be one of the most auspicious Hindu fasting days, especially for women, who observe fasts on this day and worship the Sapta Rishi or the seven sages.

The Sapta Rishi – Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha – were created by Lord Brahma, who is also known as ‘the creator of the universe’ in Hinduism, to help mankind and provide them education.

Rishi Panchami, also known as ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ in some areas of Kerala is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, according to Hindu Lunar Calendar. It is believed that a person is relieved from all sins of the present or past life if he or she observes fast and performs rituals on this day.

So to mark this day, here are some wishes, quotes, SMS, greetings to share on Rishi Panchami 2020:

“On the occasion of Rishi Panchami, let us seek blessings of all the rishis and archaryas to always bless us with knowledge and wisdom in life.”

“We have always known India as the Land of Sages and on the auspicious occasion of Rishi Panchami, let us honor and thank these sages for their blessings.”

“Wishing a very Happy Rishi Panchami to everyone…. This day reminds us that we are born in a culture which is surrounded, protected and guided by men of great knowledge and capacity.”

“Let us never forget the seven sages of India and always celebrate Rishi Panchami with high spirits…. Let us seek blessings of Rishi Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama, Jamadagni and Vashishta.”

“Warm wishes on Rishi Panchami to everyone…. We are truly blessed to have blessings of Sapt Rishis on our lives and today we must thank them.”

“Where there is knowledge, there is growth, prosperity and happiness…. On the occasion of Rishi Panchami, let us celebrate this day for we have the seven sages to bless us.”

“For all the wisdom and joy, let us extend our warm thanks to the Saptrishis who are always there to bless us with knowledge and goodness in life.”

Rishi Panchami 2020 WhatsApp and Facebook:

“Let us seek blessings of Sapt Rishis on the pious occasion of Rishi Panchami for a happier life.”

“Where there is knowledge and wisdom, there is peace and happiness… Happy Rishi Panchami.”

“Let us take inspiration from seven sages of India to have a blessed life…Happy Rishi Panchami.”

“Warm wishes on Rishi Panchami to you and your family, to have a memorable day.”

“Wishing you a blessed Rishi Panchami full of knowledge, wisdom, happiness and harmony.”

Posted By: Talib Khan