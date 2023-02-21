Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Special Day

THE COUNTRY is celebrating the 187th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The special occasion of Ramakrishna Jayanti is being celebrated across the country to commemorate the birth of spiritual guru Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. He was a well-known social reformer, saint and religious leader from West Bengal who simplified complex spiritual teachings into simpler terms which were easy for people to understand. He was prominent in the 19th century in India.

He was an ardent follower of Goddes Kali and was determined to bring social reform to the country. On this special occasion, we bring you wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: Wishes And Messages

One must always follow the path of telling the truth. By speaking the truth, one can realize the presence of God.

It is believed that the world is a mixture of truth and make-believe. One should discard the make-believe and always select the truth.

Holy books teach people a lot of good sayings but just reading them does not make one religious. Good sayings should be practised in daily life.

Many are the names of God and infinite the forms through which He may be approached. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023.

One cannot have the vision of God as long as one has these three; shame, hatred, and fear. Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023!

Do not seek illumination unless you seek it as a man whose hair is on fire seeks a pond. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023!

That knowledge which purifies the mind and heart alone is true Knowledge, all else is only a negation of Knowledge.

Pure knowledge and pure love are one and the same thing. Both lead the aspirants to the same goal. The path of love is much easier. Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023!

Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023: Quotes By Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa

"The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions."

"Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality', real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance."

"Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God."

"Through spiritual practices, man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God."

"Only two kinds of people can attain self-knowledge: those who are not encumbered at all with learning, that is to say, whose minds are not over-crowded with thoughts borrowed from others; and those who, after studying all the scriptures and sciences, have come to realise that they know nothing."

"Never get into your head that your faith alone is true and that of others is false. Know for certain that God without form is real and that God with form is also real. Then follow whichever faith appeals to you."

