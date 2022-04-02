New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ramadan is one of the most auspicious and prominent festivals of the Muslim community. The festival of Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This year the holy month starts on April 3. Ramadan is a month-long festival, and during these days, the Muslim community observes fasts and devotes their time in prayers. Muslims pray 5 times a day during Ramadan and also recite Holy Quran. Ramadan abstains from eating and drinking water from dawn to dusk.

This holy month is auspicious and sacred to all believers. Ramadan begins when the crescent moon is sighted. It should be noted that the dates of Ramadan vary each year as the dates are dependent on the lunar calendar.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Ramadan 2022: Wishes

Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah bless you and your family.

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah bless you with an abundance of happiness on earth and guide you towards Jannah.

Ramadan Mubarak. I wish you a blessed and prosperous Ramadan.

I wish that the holy spirit of Ramadan enlighten our souls and guide us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak.

May we all be able to do good deeds this Ramadan. I wish you a blissful Ramzanul Mubarak.

Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah give you all the happiness and success and guide you to the right path.

Happy Ramadan, my love. May Allah show us the right path and answer our prayers.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters! May Allah bless us with the chance to repent for our sins and grant us mercy!

May Allah bless you in this holy month. Ramadan Mubarak and Happy Fasting!

Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. May the door of blessings remain open for all of us this year!

Ramadan Mubarak my friend! May your prayers get accepted and your wishes become fulfilled!

Ramadan Mubarak 2022! May this holy month bring peace all over the world!

Ramadan Mubarak dear friend. I hope this Ramadan brings you happiness.

Ramadan Mubarak dear brother! May Allah answer all your prayers and keep you safe from every harm.

Ramadan Mubarak dear sister! I hope Allah makes your lives more peaceful and your faiths stronger.

Ramadan Mubarak to my lovely family! May Allah be merciful enough to forgive our sins and show us the right path!

Wish you a very Happy Ramadan Mubarak. May this Ramadan bring joy, happiness, and wealth to you.

Ramadan Kareem, love. I hope this Ramadan enlightens your soul and brings your heart much closer to Allah.

Ramadan Kareem to you and your family! I pray that Allah grants you patience and good health!

May Allah answer all your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak. May this Ramadan bring immense joy to you and your family. Best wishes to you.

As you do abstinence every day of this holy month of Ramadan, May the spirit of faith, the warmth of love, and the power of togetherness be with you always.

Ramadan is the best chance to ask Allah for forgiveness. Thank him for his blessings and for keeping you alive until this moment. Let the spirit of Ramadan remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Ramadan Kareem.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment, and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

On the advent of Holy Ramadan, I pray for your devotion to be accepted and rewarded! Sending wishes and prayers to you on this holy month.

Ramadan 2022: Messages

May this Ramadan fill your heart with peace, harmony, and joy. I wish you to be protected and blessed by Almighty Allah. Ramadan Mubarak.

May this Ramadan enlighten our souls and the love of Allah reaches the deepest core of hearts. Ramadan Mubarak to all!

Ramadan is the best time to strengthen our Taqwa. I hope we make the best use of it. Ramadan Mubarak to you all.

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time!

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

May the holy spirit of the month of Ramadan spark in your heart always and guide you to walk through your life. Ramadan Mubarak.

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless us once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan 2022!

Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. May the holy essence of this auspicious month remain in your heart and life!

Ramadan Kareem Dear! May this holy month bless you and your family with togetherness and happiness and all your good deeds, prayers and devotions get acceptance by Allah Almighty!

That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace during this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!

May this Ramadan bring blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony! Happy Ramadan to everyone.

I wish that the spirit of Ramadan enlighten your heart and help you clearly judge between truths and false or right and wrong. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is not only by fasting; we need to feed the hungry, help the needy, guard our tongue, not judge others and forgive. That is the spirit of Ramadan. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds—happy Ramadan to you, my dearest friend.

We should be very much obliged to Almighty Allah, who gives us the chance of prayer in the holiest month of Ramadan. May Allah bring happiness for you in this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak to you.

Ramadan 2022: Quotes

“Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness and whose end is freedom from fire.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

“Sending wishes on this holy month that may Allah always bless you and your family with joys, togetherness and happiness. Happy Ramadan.”

“Wish you to have a blissful Ramadan. May the Rahmat of Almighty Allah shine upon you and your family always!”

“Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” – Sahih Bukhari

“O believers, fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you. So that you may become righteous.” – Surah Al-Baqarah 2:183

“When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of the heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained.” – Sahih Bukhari

“Happy Ramzan! May Allah pour his blessings throughout this holy month and grace your home with warmth.”

“May we all find blessing and guidance as we recite the Quran all together in the Ramadan Days. Ramadan Mubarak.”

“Fasting is the shield, it will protect you from the hellfire and prevent you from sins.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“He has left his food, drink, and desires for my sake, The fast is for me, So I will reward (The fasting person) for it and the reward of good deeds is multiplied ten times” – Sahih Al Bukhari

Ramadan is knocking at our door withholding all its blessings, grace, mercy, and forgiveness; and calling all the true Muslims to perform their devotions.

“Let’s not change ourselves only for the holy month of Ramadan, but reform ourselves to devote ourselves to Allah till death comes.”

“Whosoever recites only one ‘Ayat’ in Holy Ramadan, he will be awarded as if he had recited the full Qur’an in other months.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

“And to establish prayer and fear Him. And it is He to whom you will be gathered.” – Quran 6:72

“Ramadan brings good news to all the true Muslims who have fear for their Lord in their hearts. So count every single day to be the better Muslim.”

“Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family! May your souls get cleansed from the inner evils and seek Allah’s unconditional forgiveness!”

“I wish Allah bless you with a happy Ramadan and usher upon your life with peace, health, and prosperity.”

“Ramadan is a BOOT CAMP for the Muslim body and soul. In this Holy month, make everyday count.” – Ibn Jeem

