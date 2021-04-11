Happy Ramadan 2021: Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam apart from daily prayer, declaration of faith, Hajj and charity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most auspicious and pious months of Islamic preachers Ramadan 2021 is knocking at the doors, and we are unable to contain our excitement. Muslims around the globe are busy prepping for it keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. During this holy month, Muslims observe Roza as it detoxifies their soul. This practice is done by consuming meals before dawn and after sunset.

As per the holy book Quran, Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam apart from daily prayer, declaration of faith, Hajj and charity. During this whole month, Muslims are forbidden from smoking, bad-mouthing people, food and physical needs. Now, as the holy month is around the corner, we have brought you heartwarming wishes, quotes and shayaris that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Ramadan 2021 Wishes

That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time.

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.

Ramadan Mubarak. May this Ramadan clear your understanding and Judgement between right and wrong.

Wish you have a blissful Ramadan 2021. May the Rahmat of Almighty Allah shine upon you and your family always!

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

Sending my best wishes to you on this holy occasion. Have a wonderful Ramadan Kareem, colleague!

Happy Ramadan 2021. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life!

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless us once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

May we all find blessing and guidance as we recite the Quran all together in the Ramadan Days. Ramadan Mubarak 2021.

Ramadan 2021 Quotes

"Fasting is a shield, it will protect you from the hellfire and prevent you from sins."- Prophet Mohammed

“Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” – Sahih Bukhari



“When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of the heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained.” – Sahih Bukhari

“He has left his food, drink, and desires for my sake, The fast is for me, So I will reward (The fasting person) for it and the reward of good deeds is multiplied ten times” – Sahih Al Bukhari

“Allah says: O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous [2:185]

“Make Dua – it's Ramadan the month of forgiveness.”

“Don’t be a servant of Ramadan be a servant of ALLAH be consistent.”

“If You FAIL To Plan, You Plan To FAIL”

Ramadan 2021 Shayari

Chand, Suraj aur Taare, Kehne aaye hain tumko yeh saare, Ramzan mein maango Roze ki dua, Aur samjho har adhura khwab hua poora. Ramzan Mubarak.

Kuch is qadr pak ho rishta tere aur mere darmiyan, Jaise Taqreeb-e-Eid Aur Mah-e-Ramzan Ka. Ramzan Mubarak mere dost.

Ramzan mein ho jae sabki muraad puri, Mile sabko dheron khushiyan aur na rahe koi tamanna adhuri...Ramzan Mubarak

Ramzan ka pak mahina aaya hai, Sath apne rehmat aur barkat laya hai. Ramzan Mubarak.

Chand ki pehli dastak pe Chand Mubarak kehte hain, Sab se pehle hum aapko Ramzan Mubarak kehte hain.

Ramadan 2021 Messages

Humility for prosperity, Sacrifice for blessings, Bended knees for rewards, Heart laid down for worship To Allah who deserves these all. Ramadan Kareem!

Ramadan isn’t only about fasting, it is abstinence from every lust and sin. May we remember all its teachings.

I wish that the spirit of Ramadan enlighten your heart and help you clearly judge between truths and false, or right and wrong. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Mubarak. I hope we all will be healthy throughout the month of Ramadan. May Allah bless us.

Ramadan is not only by fasting; we need to feed the hungry, help the needy, guard our tongue, not judge others and forgive. That is the spirit of Ramadan.

All I wish that on this holy month your heart and home be filled with all the blessings of Almighty. Happy Ramadan.

Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. On this holy month, make lots of dua and increase doing good deeds—happy Ramadan to you, my dearest friend.

As you do abstinence every day of this holy month of Ramadan, May the spirit of faith, the warmth of love and the power of togetherness are with you always.

We should be very much obliged to Almighty Allah, who gives us the chance of prayer in the holiest month of Ramadan. May Allah bring happiness for you in this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak to you.

I hope this graceful month washes away all your sorrows and eases all of your pain. May Allah always be with you. Sending heartiest Ramadan wishes to you from the ocean across.

May this Ramadan bring the blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony! Happy Ramadan to everyone.

May Allah give us the strength to keep all of our Sawm and perform our Salah. I wish all of you 30 days of clemency. Ramadan Mubarak to all my family members.

Ramadan is the best chance to ask Allah for forgiveness. Thank him for his blessings and for keeping you alive until this moment.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

May this festivity push peace to transcend the earth, let light brighten up the world and grow hope to every Muslim’s heart. Happy Ramadan 2021!

