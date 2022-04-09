New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri started in India on April 2, and now the festival is going to come to an end on April 10. People in India on April 10 will celebrate Ram Navami. Ram Navami holds a great significance as the day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama who is known to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Hindu community celebrates the festival with great zeal and pomp and also performs the rituals of Kanya Puja.

The two most important days in Navratri are the last two days. Ashtami and Navami have a great significance, and the highlight of the days is Kanya Pujan. It takes place either on Ashtami or Navami. This year, Ashtami falls on April 9, while Ram Navami is on April 10.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Ram Navami 2022: Wishes

Life has ups and downs, some days might be rough, But Maa Durga will give you the courage, And the ability to be tough. Have a Blessed Maha Navami!

May your life is showered with the love and blessings of Maa Durga, May the occasion of Maha Navami bring along a year full of positivity for you.

May Goddess Durga Bless You Like She Blessed Rama To Fight The Evil Like He Fought Ravana. Happy Mahanavami to you my friend.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, I wish you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Mahanavami to you.

Maha Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Maha Navami!

On this special occasion, I pray that the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Maha Navami!

Blissful and joyous Shubho Maha Navami greetings to all the loved ones.

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami!

May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Maha Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami brings lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

May the Goddess give you the power and strength to take on life’s battles with ease. Happy Maha Navmi!

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, we wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navmi!

Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navmi!

Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Maha Navmi!

May Durga Maa shower you with success and prosperity. Happy Maha Navmi!

Let all evils vanish from your life. Happy Maha Navmi!

Ramnavami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navmi.

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here’s wishing you and your family on this auspicious day

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2021!

Ram Navami 2022: Messages

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

May the blessings of Lord Ram be showered upon you and your family.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ram Navmi, may this festival light up your life with happiness and success.

May Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi.

This Ram Navami, wishing you and your family a life full of happiness, success, and glory.

On this auspicious day, may lord Ram give you all the happiness, good health, and fulfill your endeavours in life.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

May Lakshmi have her hand, be with Saraswati, may be the abode of Ganesha, and with the blessings of Mother Durga, light is the light in your life! Happy Maha Navami

On the pious occasion of Maha Navami, I wish that Maa Durga is always there to bless you in each and every phase of your life and shower you with happiness.

Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Blessed Maha Navami to all!

Ram Navami 2022: Quotes

“Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion.

(Page 787).”

“Lord Rama means One. When one gets this Oneness within and this Oneness is corroborated by the members of the human race, then no other desire arises. The mind is filled with the ambrosia of Oneness - any and every kind of desire (Kama) disappears, not to speak of any distinction.”

― Sri Jibankrishna or Diamond

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!

Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navami to all.

Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Navami.

May Durga Maa shower you with success and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami.

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami!

May Goddess Durga is always there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.

May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

Let the Goddess step into your house, take a bath with happiness, let the troubles steal your eyes, wish you great Maha Navami.

Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen