Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals in India that is celebrated to commemorate the bond between a brother and sister. On Raksha Bandhan, which is popularly known as 'Rakhi' and 'Rakri', sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of protection and care. This thread, which is often decorated in different styles, is known as 'Rakhi'. Praying for the safety and long life of their brothers, they also apply a tilak on their foreheads.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of Shraavana, which generally falls in July and August. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11. So as we prepare to celebrate the auspicious festival of Rakhi, here's a look at some of the beautiful wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings that you can share with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan 2022:

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes:

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022! The only thing that brings tears in my eyes is missing your annoying laughter and love-filled fights. This rakhi, I am sending blessings your way!

You will always be on the top of my go-to person list if I have to find someone to annoy. I love you and Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 to my leg-puller, my gatekeeper, and the only individual who knows every secret about me. Thank you for continually being there.

Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hain, Ek hazaron main meri Behena hain. Wish you a Happy Rakhi Behen!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022! I wish you were here with me, tying rakhi on my wrist and fighting with me for you gift. Miss you sister!

A very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 to the most annoying person of my life and strangely also the person I love the most. Happy Rakhi!

It is amazing that we get to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar. You are the best friend and wonderful brother a sister can ask for. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with a long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Quotes:

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.

A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self.

Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply.

A brother is a friend given by Nature.

Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.

A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.

I, who have no sisters or brothers, look with some degree of innocent envy on those who may be said to be born to friends.