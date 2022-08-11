Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share This Rakhi

The festival of Rakhi is one of the most anticipated festivals in the Hindu community. The festival celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. As per rituals on Rakhi, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. The symbol of Rakhi is that the person who wears it will protect the person who ties the Rakhi. While many people in India are celebrating the festival today (August 11), others will celebrate the festival tomorrow (August 12).

Since the festival will be celebrated tomorrow as well, we bring you special wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your brothers and sisters. You can use them as your Facebook and WhatsApp status as well.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Wishing you all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

A very Happy Raksha Bandhan to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most.

This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I shall be there for you, my little sister, as I have been since childhood. Happy Rakhi to my bundle of joy.

I can't imagine my life without you, my sister. This message is to tell you how much you mean to me. Here's sending my warm wishes and a teddy hug.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Messgaes

Smiles, laughter, giggles and more, happiness, joy and peace are in store. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Chutki (sister)/Chhotu (brother). Here's sending my teddy hug to you, my little sister/brother.

You make me laugh when I am sad, You make me giggle when I am mad, Thank you for bringing light and sunshine, You are my little baby girl/boy, and you are indeed mine. A very Happy Raksha Bandhan to you.

You are the only person who supports me in my hard times; you are the one who shakes a leg with me in my happiness. There was no single day in my life when you weren't there. I really love you, my brother.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Quotes

To have an affectionate relationship with a sister is not just to have a friend or a confidant -- it is to have a companion for life.

The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me Sis. Happy Rakhi!

I wait for the day throughout the year to see you tie a Rakhi so religiously on my wrist and pray to God for my well-being.

Sweetest Sis, I wish our bond grows stronger day by day

You take my hand and lead me along paths I would not have dared explore alone. Thanks for all the adventures my lovely sister.