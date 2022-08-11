Raksha Bandhan Date: Rakhi Is On August 11 Or 12? All You Need To Know

Raksha Bandhan is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu community. The day is celebrated with great fervour across India. The festival is celebrated to cherish the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brother's hand, and in return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters and also give them a gift as a token of love. However, there is major confusion about the date of the festival. Is Raksha Bandhan celebrated on August 11 or August 12?

The festival of Rakhi is celebrated on both days ie August 11 and August 12. In some parts of the country, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today (August 11), and in other parts of the country, the festival will be celebrated on August 12.

As per astrologers, the festival can be celebrated on August 12 the whole day, and Rakhi can be tied on Friday, the whole day as the Purnima Tithi will be Udaya Tithi so people can celebrate the festival on Friday the whole day. On the other hand, if people wish to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 11, then they can do that as well. However, they can only tie the Rakhi after Bhadra Time.

Check auspicious timings for Raksha Bandhan here:

Purnima Tithi Begins -- 11th August 2022 - 10:38 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends -- 12th August 2022 - 7:05 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Time -- 11th August 2022 - 10:38 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends -- 11th August 2022 -- 8:51 PM

Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time -- 11th August 2022, - 8:51 PM to 9:12 PM

Meanwhile, check the auspicious time to tie Rakhi on August 12.

Abhijeet Muhurat -- Friday, 12th August, 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM

Shubh Choghadiya -- Firday, 12th August, 12:25 PM to 02:05 PM

People believe that during Bhadra time any hindrance can occur while doing any auspicious work. Hence people avoid celebrating any auspicious festival during that time.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals

On this day, all women get up early in the morning and take a bath. After that, they wear new clothes. While some people tie Rakhi to Laddoo Gopal Ji before commencing the ritual.

Later, they decorate a plate filled with sweets, kumkum, rice and rakhi. Then, the girls put tilak on their brother's forehead and, then tie rakhi.

In return, the brothers give gifts to the sisters as a token of love.