New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is observed in India and Nepal to celebrate the brother-sister bond. Also known as ‘Rakshabandhanam’ and ‘Rakhi Pournima’, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Shravan and has a lot of similarities to ‘Bhai Duj’ as both the festivals are observed to celebrate the brother-sister bond.

To celebrate this beautiful festival, sisters tie a sacred talisman or an amulet, which is popularly called Rakhi, on their brothers’ hand and seek promise that they will always protect them and take care of them. After tying Rakhi, brothers and sisters also exchange gifts and sweets with each other.



This year, we will be celebrating this beautiful brother-sister festival on August 3. However, some of us might not be able to visit their sisters or brothers because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But you need not worry as you can definitely share some messages and wishes with them. So as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan, here are some beautiful messages, wishes and quotes to share with your brothers and sisters on this auspicious festival:

Wishes:

I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Raksha Bandhan here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

This Raksha Bandhan, here's sending my blessings to you my little sister. May you be showered with God's choicest blessings. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

This Raksha Bandhan here's reminding you that I am just a call away. You and I may be far, but there's nothing that can keep us apart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

A very Happy Raksha Bandhan to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most.

Countless memories to cherish, uncountable situations to laugh and myriad reasons to have you in my life. Thank you for being my little sweetheart—a very Happy and a blissful Raksha Bandhan to you.

Quotes:

“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day – that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.”

“We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.”

“I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see. I sought my God, but my God eluded me. I sought my brother and I found all three.”

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidant, it is to have a soulmate for life.”

“For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.”

“Help your brother’s boat across, and your own will reach the shore.”

Messages:

Life is beautiful because of you my darling sister. I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I pray for your happiness, prosperity, and long life, sweetest brother. Sending loads of love and best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

With a small hope that our love for each other never diminishes, I want to wish you a very Happy Rakhi!

On this special day, I want to tell you that I will always be there for you. I feel blessed to have you in my life; you are such a wonderful person. I am giving you a promise that I will always love and protect you. Happy Rakhi, Bhai!

My life would not be that beautiful if you were not a part of it. You are too precious for me. May God bless you with a long and prosperous life! Thank you so much, (sister’s name), for making my life beautiful, tolerating me and keeping all my secrets. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Sending my best wishes and lots of love to you, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thanks for being an awesome brother, guide, and friend.

Images:

