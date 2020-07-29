Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas: On this special day, brothers bring gifts for their sisters to make them feel special.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas: Raksha Bandhan, also known as ‘Rakhi’, is also one of the important festivals in India that is celebrated in Shravan.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is a country of festivals. From Diwali to Holi to Navratri, we celebrate different festivals in India to increase the bond between us and spread happiness. Raksha Bandhan, also known as ‘Rakhi’, is also one of the important festivals in India that is celebrated in Shravan.

Raksha Bandha is celebrated to mark the importance of the bond between a brother and a sister. On this special day, brothers bring gifts for their sisters to make them feel special. If you are worrying, about the unique gifts for your sister, have a look at the gift ideas given below. There are so many things that you can offer your sister on her day.

List of gift items:

Mug: A coffee mug is something that everyone uses regularly, hence it is a very useful gift for anyone. So, you can give a coffee mug, you can take a particular quotation of tag line to make it even more attractive.

Watch: If your sister loves wearing watched then buy her a beautiful stoned watch. There are some amazing fancy watches are available in the market on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Hair accessories: Girls are very particular about their hair, so giving them some beautiful hairbands, ruffles, clips would be a great idea. Also, you can gift a curler, straightener to your sister.

Make-up: No girls says no to make-up. SO, gift some colourful eyeshades, matte lipsticks, and dark authentic mascara to your sister.

Dresses: If your sister is a fashion diva, then must give a unique dress. If she wears traditional then go for some Kurta and straight pants. If she is western lover then crop top and long skirt would be an amazing combination.

Personalised gifts: To bring out all your memories from your childhood, you can give some personalized gifts to your sister. It could be a cushion, watch, diary, mug, etc.

Bluetooth speakers and phone accessories: In the digital world, it is very easy to sort gifts for your sisters. Give them some sound speakers, personalized mobile cover, or earphones.

Jewellery: It is very auspicious to buy jewellery on the festivalsin India, so, you can buy earing, rings, a necklace for your sister. Also, brands give a big discount at the time of festivals soit’s a good time to grab the offer.

Personalised face masks: At covid times, what could be the better gift than a face mask. You can create a fun personalized mask for your sister. It will bring both safety and happiness for her.

Posted By: Srishti Goel