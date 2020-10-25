Happy Pumpkin Day 2020: Pumpkin Day is observed on October 26 every year to celebrate the autumn squash in the United States of America.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pumpkin Day, also known as 'National Pumpkin Day', is observed on October 26 every year in United States of America (USA) to celebrate the autumn squash. Pumpkins are associated with Halloween and this day is dedicated to honour the departed souls. Some people even wear costumes of ghosts, monsters and vampires to scare their friends, family members and neighbours. So as you celebrate Pumpkin Day, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day.

Wishes and Greetings for Pumpkin Day:

This Pumpkin Day be ready to watch a new collection of horror movies that will make the day even more special.

Today is Pumpkin Day, let us all wear our favourite Pumpkin Day costumes and start celebrating the occasion.

Don’t forget to share the horror tales with your friends on this Pumpkin Day.

On this Pumpkin Day, let us all pray that the souls of the departed rest in peace and they continue to bless us from heaven.

May your day be filled with fun and happiness on this Pumpkin Day. Say no to all kinds of work and enjoy the occasion with your friends.

On this Pumpkin Day, we should fight against all kinds of superstitious beliefs that are existing in the society.

On this Pumpkin Day, let us scare more people by playing different kinds of pranks.

Today is Pumpkin Day and it’s time to carve out unique designs in the Pumpkin and light up the candles.

Let us have a sweet and scary Pumpkin Day this year.

Try not to be yourself on this Pumpkin Day, go out and enjoy to the fullest, do all the things which your heart tells you to do.

Messages for Pumpkin Day:

On the fun occasion of Carve a Pumpkin Day¸ just wanted to remind you to carve your pumpkin the best with your creative side.

Make it spooky or smiling, carve it cute or dangerous…. It is Carve a Pumpkin Day, the day to carve the pumpkin the way you desire.

The most awaited day of the year is here…. Happy Carve a Pumpkin Day to you…. Don’t forget to carve the most unique pumpkin.

Wishing a very Happy Carve a Pumpkin Day…. Wishing you a fun-filled day to carve pumpkin with lots of fun and frolic.

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Status for Pumpkin Day:

Wishing you a beautiful and innovatively carved pumpkin on Carve a Pumpkin Day.

Don’t be lazy, carve a pumpkin now!!!

When there is pumpkin everywhere, it is a good time of the year.

Pumpkins are to be carved with creativity and imagination.

Pumpkins are cuteness overloaded.

Pumpkin carving is fun as it celebrates the fun time of the year.

It is so much fun to celebrate Halloween with carved pumpkins.

