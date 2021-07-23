To create awareness about the need to incorporate the essential component of protein in our diets, Protein Week is celebrated from July 24-30 each year. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With hectic lifestyles, meeting deadlines, erratic work hours, nutrition intake is severely impacted. And that too during these tough times, the dietry patterns and eating habits of people have been changed. Hence, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, etc are on the rise and it’s time to face some hard facts, says nutrition experts. To create awareness about the need to incorporate the essential component of protein in our diets, Protein Week is celebrated from July 24-30 each year.

Indian Market Research Bureau survey

The latest survey by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) to ascertain the levels of protein deficiency and awareness about protein in India showed 73 per cent of urban rich are protein deficient with 93 per cent of them unaware about their daily protein requirements. In fact, despite the urban populace eating poultry products as a source of animal protein, India's consumption of poultry meat products remains one of the lowest in the world at less than 4 kg per capita, for poultry while other developed countries have a per capita consumption of as much as 40 kgs.

Importance of protein

Detailing the importance of including protein in one's diet, leading nutritionist Ritika Samaddar told IANS, "As a building block of life, protein is present in every cell of the body. Protein is crucial for growth and development and to fight against diseases. The RDA for protein for an average Indian Adult is 0.8-1.0g per kg body weight, which is around 50-60 g of protein per day for the healthy adult population. There is a need to create awareness on the importance of protein on our health, how much to take and the sources of protein in our diet. India is a crab loving country. We as a nation consume excess starch and fat and grossly-inadequate in proteins and there are multiple reasons for this."

Debunking the common myths around protein consumption, Samaddar said "Firstly the common perception is that “protein is difficult to digest”, leads to weight gain” and “protein is only for body builders”.

How to take an adequate amount of protein

So how do we make sure that we get adequate proteins in our diet? Protein is of two types – complete and incomplete, which is determined by the composition of amino acids. Complete proteins are found in poultry, egg, milk, fish etc.. Complete protein sources like chicken, turkey, duck and egg are high on quantity and quality and 100 percent digested. Eggs and poultry, besides being an excellent source of protein, are also loaded with micronutrients like vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Iron, selenium.

Recommending a guideline on protein intake, the doctor added "To have adequate protein in one’s diet, include a source of protein in every meal. Start your day with a healthy breakfast and include an egg daily or milk. Meals should include some protein food like chicken or lentils. Also snack on protein-rich foods like nuts, sprouts or eggs. In this pandemic too the nutrient most talked about and of utmost importance is protein. Protein is required to build immunity and also fight the disease. Post recovery too, increasing intake of protein is important to rebuild muscle loss, immunity and energy levels."

