Propose Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Partner On This Day

EXPRESSING your love for someone is never an easy task. It takes a lot of confidence, patience and hope to let someone know how you feel about them. Valentine's Day has already begun and the second day of the week of love will be celebrated as Propose day on February 08. Every year, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. As the Propose Day, we bring you a compiled list of wishes, messages and quotes to share with your crush or partner to express your feelings.

Propose Day 2023: Wishes

"Today I promise a lifetime and neverending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day, my love!"

"Would you share the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best of every moment. Happy Propose Day!"

"Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you! I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day!"

"There isn't a second I don't think about you. I love you so much! Will you be mine forever?"

"You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish and my realised dream. Happy Propose Day!"

"On this special day, would you promise to be with me today and forever? Happy Propose Day!"

Propose Day 2023:Messages

"I knew you are my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day!"

"Today I to say that I want to grow old with you. Will you spend the rest of your life with me? Happy Propose Day!"

"There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in this love story. Will you be with me forever? I love you!"

"Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you. Happy Propose Day!"

"Valentine's week is here. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, My love."

"You never know when love comes and finds you. But I think I have found it with you. Happy Propose Day!"

"Being around you is the best feeling in the world. Thanks for coming into my life. Will you be mine forever?"

Propose Day 2023: Quotes

"You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!"

"You are not someone I want to be with. You are someone I cannot be without. Will you stay in my life forever? Happy Propose Day!"

"If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, I love you!"

"Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you! Happy Propose Day!"