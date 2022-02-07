New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's week, which falls on February 8. It gives lovers an easy gateway to express their love to someone special. On this day, people go down on one knee to propose to the love of their life with some flowers or uttering magical words 'Will you be my Valentine?'

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your lover. Also, you can use the image as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Propose Day 2022: Wishes

I was looking for a meaning in life and then god presented you before me. And I realized where I truly belong! Happy propose day!

Happy propose day, my dear wife. I promise to keep you happy and safe till my last day with you.

My love, you made every second of my life beautiful. Will you hold my hand forever?

Love is the best thing on earth and being loved by you is what I dreamt of. Happy propose day!

There isn’t a second I don’t think about you. I love you so much. Will you be mine?

Having you right beside me is already a blessing. Wishing you a lovely propose day, my dear husband.

You’re the one that gives me hope and makes me strong. You’re the one I can’t live without and the one I don’t want to lose. Happy propose day my love!

Thanks for always being there for me. I want to keep you by my side forever. Please accept me and my love!

Happy Propose Day my love! I can’t help loving you more than ever!

It’d be a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime now if I don’t hold your hands for life. Will you be mine, please?

I always had a huge crush on you, but today I am proposing to you. Will you be my forever valentine?

May I be your valentine for the rest of my life? Wishing you a very happy propose day!

You have made me one of the happiest people on earth that no one else could. I want to be with you for the rest of my life. Happy Propose Day, my love!

You’re the only person I want to be with today, tomorrow, and forever. I want you with every bit of my heart! Please be mine forever!

The loveliest thing in the world is to ask someone you love to spend their life with you. Happy propose day to all the folks out there!

Nights were cold and days were dull before I met you. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy propose day!

Propose Day 2022: Quotes

“Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning

“You’re the one that I wanted to find.” – Coldplay

“I ask you to pass through life at my side—to be my second self, and best earthly companion.” – Charlotte Brontë

“The future for me is already a thing of the past. You were my first love and you will be my last.” – Bob Dylan

“Love is too weak a word for what I feel – I luuurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two F’s, yes I have to invent, of course I do, don’t you think I do?” – Annie Hall

“You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees.” – Grace Willows

“I love you. You’re my only reason to stay alive… if that’s what I am.” – Twilight

“Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but I love you, until the end of time.” – Moulin Rouge

“For you see, each day I love you more – today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” – Rosemonde Gerard

“The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” – Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi

“I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me.” – Roy Croft

“Only you, you’re the only thing I’ll see forever. In my eyes, in my words and in everything I do.” – West Side Story

Propose Day 2022: Messages

You’re perfect just the way you are. You’re beautiful and unique in your own way. Let’s shape our future together because we complete each other!

I have fallen in love with you so many times that it became my routine. And I can tell you, this is the best routine I’ve ever had. Happy propose day!

This world of mine would be so painful and lifeless if you were not with me. Today, I’m begging you to be mine forever. Happy propose day to you!

Your arrival in my life is like a dream come true. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world because I have you. Happy propose day!

Happiness was showered on me like it was a rainy day when you accepted my love. Thank you for saying yes to me! Happy propose day!

Darling, I can’t wait to hold your hand and whisper in your ears the magical words you’ve been waiting to hear. Today, all my love is for you only!

On this special occasion of propose day, I want to tell you how important you are to me. All the time we spent together means a lot to me. Let’s be together forever.

Today, let us make a promise that no matter what happens in our life, we will face it together. Be my sword and I’ll be your shield. Happy propose day!

Falling in love with you was the best decision of my life, and now I want to make you mine forever.

I want you in my life more than anything else. I want you today more than yesterday and I will want you as long as there is a tomorrow in my life!

You are the only thing I crave nowadays. Days become dull if I don’t see your smiling face. You can already guess I have fallen for you. Will you accept my proposal?

I found love when I found you. I saw the true colours of life in your eyes and I don’t want to let you go ever. I love you!

When I first saw you, something from my heart told me you were the one I had been waiting for. Happy propose day to the sweetest person ever!

I can bring the world to your feet if you want. I can move a mountain if you love me. I promise to be with you forever and ever!

