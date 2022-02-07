New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine’s Day week has several days dedicated to lovers, propose day being one of them. Celebrated on February 8, propose day is meant for people to express their love to their crush or cherish the bond they already have by making them feel special on this day.

This week has several other days lined up for couples to enjoy each other's company. These include Chocolate Day celebrated on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13, and finally Valentine Day on February 14.

If you are wondering how to celebrate Propose Day amid the pandemic, here are the 5 best places your could visit for a memorable day. However, don't forget to wear a mask and follow COVID protocols to stay safe and healthy.

Hauz Khas Village

If you are looking for a budget-friendly evening, then the best place to visit, which is also the most popular one, is Hauz Khas Village. You can take a walk through the Hauz Khas Deer Park with your partner and also enjoy a delicious brunch at one of the cafes around the place. If you are a nature lover, this place is even better for you as occasionally you would spot deer, rabbits, peacocks and guinea pigs here while taking a stroll among the well-trimmed lawns and pretty flower beds.

Lodhi Gardens

Another budget-friendly option for couples looking forward to spending quality time with each other in nature's lap is Lodhi Gardens near Khan Market. This place has wide-spread green lawns, fountains, and a serene environment. You can also enjoy food at eateries around the place.

Rose Cafe

However, if you are looking forward to spending the day in a romatic cafe, then Rose Cafe in Saket's Said-ul-Ajab locality is the place for you. The Victorian-themed cafe is everything one looks for. It offers delicious food along with cosy interiors, the perfect setting for a first date.

Hispanic Love at Sevilla By The Claridges

This one is an extremely cosy and romantic Hispanic-themed restaurant, the Sevilla, which gives you a taste of Spain in the Capital. They serve Moroccan and Southern European cuisines. It is one of the most romantic places in Delhi.

Under The Stars at Nehru Planetarium

If you want to spend the day in an unconventional style and quite literally want to express your love below the moon and stars, then Nehru Planetarium is the place for you. It's situated in the green surroundings of the Teen Murti House.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha