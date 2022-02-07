New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's week has arrived and the season of love has started. Following the Rose Day on Feb 7, Lovers celebrate propose day on February 8. The day holds a special place for lovers as on this day, they express their love for each other and express their feelings.

You can use the special day to approach your crush and tell them what you feel about them or ask for a date. Many get engaged or committed on the same day. If you also want to propose to your girl or boy then make the proposal a little special with gifts.

Here are some gift ideas for Propose day 2022, that you can present your love partner with:

Bouquet



Flowers during a proposal is the perfect combination, it can never go wrong. flowers can easily convey the message of the heart without saying a word. Gifting flowers on this day is a good idea for everyone.

Love Scrapbook

Present your partner or crush with a scrapbook filled with your memories or your feelings for her/him will surely make your partner special. A walk down memory lane with adorable pictures from the past highlighting the moments that you and she/he have lived together is perfect.

Couple rings

Matching rings to mark your love for your partner. Every proposal needs a special ring only made for your loved one. On this propose day 2022, buy a ring or ring set to show your love for her/him.

Jewellery

Every girl loves jewellery or two. Gift your gf or crush or fiance with a bracelet or pendant that she can embrace forever. Propose your girl with a gold or silver accessory in your pocket.

Handbags

Gift your girl with limited edition expensive bags or bags of her dream to flaunt. Express your feelings for her and shower her with your love and a bag that she wants.

Posted By: Ashita Singh