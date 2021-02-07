Propose Day is known to be one of the romantic days, and if you are someone who is always up for the mushy things, we have got something for you.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Expressing your feelings to someone is not an easy task. We often look for the right moment and right day to express what we feel. However, if you are looking for that particular day, that day is right in front of you. Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 every year. This day marks the second day of the Valentine's Week calendar. Propose Day is known to be one of the romantic days, and if you are someone who is always up for the mushy things, we have got something for you.

Whether you want to pop the big question for marriage on this day or just want to express the feelings to your crush, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and quotes just for you that will help you to express your feelings, check them out:

Here are some quotes and messages that you can share with your partner or crush on this day:

*Growing old together can be the best part of our lives. Let’s make it happen. Hold my hand and I will take you to the land of undying love!

*As long as you are with me in life, I don’t need any more reason to live for. You are my love, my life and my destiny. Happy propose day!

*I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be there, and all I want is someone like you!

*The world becomes so lifeless without you. Please be mine forever. Happy Propose Day!

*My feelings for you in my life have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today! Happy Propose Day!

*You are the person I want to be with through the rest of my life. I propose you to be mine and be my strength, the reason of my smile, the reason to live life happily.

*In your world my love, I wish to live with you forever. Happy propose Day!

*I must say I adore you, I can't imagine my life without you, day or night, all I think about is you! Will you be mine forever? It would be long & dreary! Happy Propose Day!

*It would have been a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime if I don’t hold your hands for life. Will you be mine, please?

*On Propose Day, I want to give me a chance to walk with you holding your hands throughout your life. Gaze at the sky and count the stars and get the most precious space in your heart.

*You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!

*All I wanted was someone to care for me; All I wanted was someone who would be there for me; All I ever wanted was someone who would be true, and all I ever wanted was someone like YOU

*My life is incomplete without you. Will you make it complete by holding my hand?

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma