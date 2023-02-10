Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

AS THE special week of love, Valentine's day is here, and the fifth day of this week of love is celebrated as 'Promise Day.' Every year, on February 11, Promise Day is celebrated by couples and lovers to make promises to each other for a long and ever-lasting relationship. A promise is a commitment made by couples to promise for staying with each other for life and being with each other through thick and thin. As Promise Day is here, we bring you some sweet and heartwarming wishes, to share with your partner or lover and let them know how much you love them.

Promise Day 2023: Wishes

"I promise to make you smile everywhere and every day. I promise to be with you forever and always. Happy Promise Day!"

"Love is the happiness of today, and the promise of tomorrow, so this warm note comes to you, to say that you live life with a heart full of love."

"I promise that you will be my only face and soul, you will be my heart without whom I could not live."

"More than the moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day."

"Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!"

"Love is the happiness of today and the promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life. Happy Promise Day!"

"I promise to treat you like a queen because you are one. Happy Promise Day, beloved."

"Promises make the relationship stronger. They show how much you can do for your love. Happy Promise Day!"

Promise Day 2023: Messages

"Holding hands together, with joy and happiness, loving each other, knowing more, into deep love, expressing feelings is what makes a beautiful promise to your partner."

"I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!"

"We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise."

"Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day."

"True love always demands true promises and promises when fulfilled make life feel like heaven. I will always fulfil the promise I made to you my love. I promise. Happy Promise Day!"

"Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem and smarter than you think."

"My Dear sweet love, I promise you that, I would always love you from my heart, Without ego, without intention, And care for you without expectations. Happy Promise Day!"

Promise Day 2023: Quotes

"You are my rose; without whom I think this life would be utter shit. I promise to be with you for eternity."

"I promise that no tear would come in your life and not even from your eyes, not even a droplet of it. This much I always love you."

"In sickness and in health, in happiness and in sorrow, I promise to always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!"

"I promise to be an excellent husband, but give me a wife who, like the moon, will not appear every day in my sky."

"Broken vows are like broken mirrors. They leave those who held to them bleeding and staring at fractured images of themselves."

"I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise that you will walk back with me."

