New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Valentine's week is here, and the atmosphere is filled with love. The fifth day of the 'Love Week' is celebrated as Promise Day. On this day, people across the globe make promises and commitments to each other for staying together. Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, a few days before valentine's day.

Love binds people but promises to helps that love and effort alive. Every year on this day, lovers make promises to each other for a long relationship, commitments, and efforts towards each other.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Promise Day 2022 Wishes:

*I promise, I’ll never let you go! Happy promise day sweetheart!

*Happy Promise Day. I promise I will always make you happy.

*I am forever grateful to God for letting me have you in my life. I promise to value and honor you like this forever. Happy promise day.

*Your smile is what I want to see every day and every season. I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure this smile stays on. Happy promise day!

*My love, I wish you a very happy Promise Day. May you have all your wishes and dreams come true on this special day.

*I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life. Happy Promise Day.

*Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise.

*I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But I promise that we will deal with them together, always. Happy Promise Day.

*Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day dear!

*Happy Promise Day. The world is going through a difficult time, but I promise you that when we see the end of the tunnel, I'll wait for you right there.

*More than moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.

*Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

*Love is the happiness of today, and promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life. Happy Promise Day!

Promise Day 2022 Quotes:

*I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we’ll make it through.

*I promise to love you even though you get on my nerves.

*I promise to like all your Instagram posts, even the bad selfies

*I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens, and lift you when you fall

*As we walk the tough path of life together, I promise I will pick you up every time you stumble.

*I promise we’ll never go to bed angry… we’ll stay up and fight all night

*If you are far away, I will wait for you

If you are down, I will pick you up

If you are sick, I will sit by you

And if you are cold, I promise I’ll share my blanket with you.

*Holding hands together, with joy and happiness, loving each other, knowing more, into deep love, expressing feelings is what makes a beautiful promise to your partner.

*You are as sweet as rosebud, you are bright as a star, you are cute as a kitten that’s what YOU are You are everything for me. Happy Promise Day!

*I am not the best but I promise I will love you with all my heart. Happy Promise Day

*Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now,

*I’m preparing myself to be your last. I promise. Happy Promise Day love!

*I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!

*We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise.

*Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.

Promise Day 2022 Messages:

*Today I want to confess to you that you are in my heart as love, in my eyes as beauty, in my words as concern and in mind as thoughts. Happy promise day!

*Neither can I leave you nor can you leave, because we have exchanged our hearts. I promise to be the reason for your happiness forever. Happy promise day, my love!

*I promise to keep up all the promises I have made and will never go to bed without kissing you good night. I love you honey. Happy promise day!

*Our destination and goals are the same even though we take different paths to reach there. I promise to be by your side and support all your decisions. Happy promise day!

*It’s a promise that I will take care of all your wishes. I love you, my sweetheart. Happy Promise Day, Love.

*To my love, it’s a promise that I’ll be your’s forever. Happy Promise Day!

*Promises are taken to be kept. My promise to you is that I will never hurt you, and will keep loving you till my last breath.

*I promise, you will never leave your bed angry. Love you, sweetheart! Happy Promise Day!

*On every promise day, you share a new vow. This year, my vow to you is “You will always be my first priority, no matter what”. Wish you a happy promise day!

*My version of promises are. It is taken to be fulfilled. Happy Promise Day, sweetheart!

*On this promise day, I promise that you will find me next to you, whenever you need me. Happy promise day to you, sweetheart.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen