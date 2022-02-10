New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: February 11, is the fifth day of Valentine's week and is celebrated as Promise Day. On this day couples make promises to each other and express their love for each other. The day signifies promise and togetherness and allows love birds to promise their presence in each other's life forever.

If you also want to make such promises but are out of new and unique ways to do it. Check here. As Promise Day 2022 is here, we have brought you some out-of-the-box creative ideas to make your Promise Day celebrations even special.

Here is a list of a few creative ideas for the lovebirds to convey their Promises to each other:

A Hand-written letter

When promises are written by hands and sealed with love before making to partners the whole process is very special and shows the dedication and efforts one makes to keep their partner. This Promise Day 2022, write a handwritten with all your promises and present it to your partner.

Make Romantic Mashup

Create a lovely and romantic mashup of songs that express your feelings perfectly and present it to your partner and listen to the songs together on your Promise Day date.

Pen down a Poem/ Shayari

Sometimes being a little creative helps make your partner happy. Pen down a poem or dedicate a meaningful promise-filled Shayari to your special one.

Create a video

Record a love-filled video with your promises to her/him and present it on the special evening date to your loved one. With a recorded message or video make your promise to her even special.

Use placards and pets

Take help of pets and cute little animals. Surrounded by little furball take a knee and use placards to make your promise to your special one on a romantic candlelight dinner.

Posted By: Ashita Singh