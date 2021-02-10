Happy Promise Day 2021: As Promise Day is around the corner we have brought you some amazing quotes, wishes and messages that you can share it with your beloved

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You all must have come across a phrase "It takes years to build trust, a second to break and for forever to repair." Same goes with 'promise', it requires a lot of commitment, faith and loyalty to keep it. Unlike other Valentine's days, Promise Day holds a deep meaning for all the lovers as it comes with great responsibilities.

On this day lovebirds promise their partners of eternal love till the last breath, being there in good and bad times, etc. However, not many can express their fellings despite loving their partners immensely. In that case, we are here to help you out.

As Promise Day 2021 is around the corner we have brought you some amazing quotes, wishes and messages that you can either share it with your beloved or can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Promise Day 2021 Wishes

I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But, I promise that we will deal with them together, always, Happy Promise Day"

Maybe I’m too late to be your first But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise Happy Promise Day

You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day

I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day love. Let's promise each other to be best friends forever

Everything one day would have gone, everything. I want to live my every moment of life with you and make it a never-ending memory. I promise that I’m only for you

You are the queen of my heart and always will be. No one could take your place. I promise that I’ll be forever with you

I am yours only and I only love you. You are the one. My everything will be with you only.

It’s a promise that I will take care of all your wishes. I love you, my sweetheart. Happy Promise Day, Love.

Promise me that you will never leave me alone.

You gave my life a new meaning, I promise that I aim to love you for the rest of my life. Happy Promise Day 2021!

As long as the sun shines bright, the stars twinkle in the night, I will only be yours forever. Happy Promise Day!



Promise Day 2021 Quotes

"Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future, making it predictable and reliable to the extent that this is humanly possible." - Hannah Arendt

"Don't promise me forever, just love me day by day." – Unknown

Don't promise when you're happy. Don't reply when you're angry and don't decide when you're sad. - Anonymous

"I promise to love you forever – every single day of forever." – Stephenie Meyer

"It is easy to make promises – it is hard work to keep them." – Boris Johnson

"All I want is your promise to stay with me, to be mine. Sometimes it feels like you can't possibly be real. Promise me you'll stay." – Kiera Cass

"A promise must never be broken." – Alexander Hamilton

"Promises are only as strong as the person who gives them." – Stephen Richards

"Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep." – Anthony Hitt

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep." – Robert Frost



Promise Day 2021 Messages

Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

In every hardship, in every happiness, in every struggle of life, I would be with you. I promise you my love

Forever is neither today nor tomorrow...

But it is a lifetime.

And I promise to love you forever...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY, sweetheart!

In love it is only the promise and commitment that takes the relationship forward. And I promise to do that forever

This promise day, I am not making any promise because I promised to be in love with you when I saw you for the first time

I promise you will regret losing me you will look back and say. 'Dammn.. that guy really did love me.

Promises are taken to be kept. My promise to you is that I will never hurt you, and will keep loving you till my last breath.

If life is a candle in the wind, then I'll put my hands around you so that all burns are mine and all light is yours. It's a promise. Happy Promise Day, honey!

You're the reason why everything seems alright even when nothing is right. I love you for everything that you are. Happy promise day!

I will give all you all of me. It's my wish that you give me all of you. Happy Promise Day 2021!

Promise Day 2021 Shayari

Har pal pyar ka irada hai aapse, apnapan hi kuch itna zyada hai aapse, Na sochenge sirf umar bhar k liye, Qayamat tak sath nibhayenge ye wada hai aapse.

Jab kabhi khud ko tanha pao gaye, Sath apne dekhna humko pao gaye, Vaada hai layenge hum itni khushiyan tum a-pni zindagi ke har lamhe me muskurao gaye.

Har din tumse milne ka wada karte hai, Jindagi ka har lamha sath nibahne ka wada karte hai, Basa ke tum ko dil mein apne saanson mein basane ka wada karte hai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv