New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: A wise man once said, “People with good intentions make promises, and people with good character keep them.” Well, most of us struggle to keep our word be it a new-year resolution or a promise made to our partners. But have you ever wondered what exactly goes with the fact when you break a promise? A lot of studies have suggested that the guilt which follows after you break a promise is sometimes too hard to handle and ends up affecting your social life, lifestyle and even health. Therefore, on the special occasion of Promise Day 2021, when most of the couples are planning to pledge something for eachother, we bring you a list of 3 reasons why you should never break a promise.

Makes you resentful

When you know that you are guilty of breaking a promise your mind registers it subcontiously and keeps on poking you. This feeling of guilt and sadness can be quite draining mentally. Because of the same, a lot of people have even been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

It can make you punish yourself

Going on a guilt trip, which may happen after breaking a promise, can lead you to develop ‘The Dobby Effect’. Yes, all the potter-heads must’ve guessed it right! ‘The Dobby Effect’ is named after an elf who keeps on hitting himself for making mistakes. It is a real psychological phenomenon that refers to people who go way out of the limits to punish themselves due to guilt.

It may affect your cognitive thinking

Breaking a promise can not just make you depressed or sad but can also impact your cognitive thinking. Yes, technically if a person is feeling mentally drained and burdened under guilt, he or she can find it difficult to memorize things, concerntrate and even feel inefficient. This is scientifically proven in a lot of studies that your guilt can affect your mental power to function and remember things normally.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal