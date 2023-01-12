Happy Pongal 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share On WhatsApp Status And Facebook

PONGAL, ALSO known as Makar Sankranthi, is a festival that is mostly observed in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This is one of both regions' premier festivals. Wishes for a Happy Pongal Festival For their family and friends on this day, people cook brand-new, fresh rice. On the other hand, the word "pongal" also refers to a sweet meal made with milk and rice that is baked outside in the sun. Indian-style craftsmen's creations displayed at the festival. In order to receive the blessing of the Sun God, special foods like "Sarkkarai Pongal" are prepared on Pongal. On this day, people give thanks to God for the abundant harvest.

Happy Pongal Wishes

May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal. May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness and erase all troubles from your life. I wish you and your family a very happy Pongal. May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal. May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal! May Pongal fill your life with sweetness! May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life on Pongal and always!

Pongal Quotes For The Day