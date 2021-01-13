Happy Pongal 2021: On Pongal, people worship and pay tribute to the Sun God as well as Lord Indra for allowing farmers to attain better yields and for showering adequate water needed for the crops.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Pongal 2021 is one the major festivals of southern states, mainly of Tamil Nadu. The festival is equivalent to the festival of Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated in north Indian states with full fervour and joy. Pongal 2021, is a four-day long festival, festivities of which started on January 13 and will continue till January 16. The second and the most important day of the festival, Thai Pongal, will be celebrated on January 14 across the country.

Pongal 2021 is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season and end of the winter season. On Pongal, people worship and pay tribute to the Sun God as well as Lord Indra for allowing farmers to attain better yields and for showering adequate water needed for the crops.

Pongal 2021 stated with Bogi Pandigai when people decorate their houses and offices. The second day, which is the main day of Pongal, is celebrated as Thai Pongal when people perform special puja to seek the blessings of the Sun God. The third day of Pongal is called Mattu Pongal when the farmers decorate their cattle and worship them. The fourth and final day of Pongal is Kaanum Pongal when people gather for celebration with traditional meal spread.

So to mark Pongal 2021, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this day:

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes:

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hope it is joyous and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal.

In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.

I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pongal.

On this auspicious day of the year, do not forget to celebrate the gifts of life. Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal.

Wishing that the auspicious festival of Pongal brings you everlasting peace and joy. May you get the gifts of good health and prosperity on this day.

May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal.

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Let us meet, greet, and eat together and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Wish you a very Happy Pongal.

May the auspicious festival of Pongal bring you plentiful harvests in the years to come. Happy Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2021 Greetings:

May this auspicious day bring in good luck to your home and fill your life with success. Happy Pongal.

Sending you our warmest wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal.

Here comes the vessel, here comes the milk, here comes the first harvest rice. Pongal is ready; let us start the celebrations! Happy Pongal.

Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark joy and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with full enthusiasm & energy. Happy Pongal.

Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet, and, of course, eat. Happy Pongal.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Pongal. Hope this special day marking the start of a harvest season will be happy and prosperous for you in every way and brings prosperity, good luck, and moments to cherish. Happy Pongal!

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity, Wishing you & your family a very Happy Pongal. May Pongal fill your life with sweetness!

I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days filled with happiness, good luck, and prosperity. Happy Pongal 2021.

Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the harvest season festival be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve. Have a memorable Pongal.

Celebrate this day with a heart filled with cheer and fervor. Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family and loved ones this auspicious day. Pongalo Pongal!

As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way to wish you everything, which the occasion is meant to bring. Have a Happy Pongal.

Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet and, of course, eat, Happy Pongal!.

Pot Rice to Sun, God Sugarcane to cow and ox, Sweet rise to you and me, Good milk to friends and family. Happy Pongal!

As you celebrate the festival of Pongal, with a lot of fervor and cheer, this warm greeting comes your way, with a world of good wishes for every joy and happiness

May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

May the festival of Pongal fill your life with sweetness! May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal’.

May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan