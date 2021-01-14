Happy Pongal 2021: The third day of Pongal is celebrated as Mattu Pongal. Mattu means bull in Tamil and the third day of Pongal is dedicated to cattle, particularly bulls, as they play a huge role in farming.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pongal is one of the most auspicious festivals of India that is celebrated with a lot of fervour and zeal across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. Also known as the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, Pongal is celebrated over four days. This year, it is being celebrated from January 13 to January 16.

The third day of Pongal is celebrated as Mattu Pongal. Mattu means bull in Tamil and the third day of Pongal is dedicated to cattle, particularly bulls, as they play a huge role in farming. In Tamil Nadu, a special game, known as 'Jallikattu or Manji Virattu' is played on the evening of Mattu Pongal. Some legends also say that Mattu Pongal is linked to Nandi, who was sent on Earth by Lord Shiva on this day to spread his message.

As the country celebrates Mattu Pongal, here are some beautiful wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with friends and family on this special day:

Pongal 2021 Wishes and Messages:

May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal!

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.

I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pongal.

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal 2021!

On this auspicious day of the year show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal to you and your family!

May this auspicious day brings in good luck to your home and may success touch your feet. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal 2021!

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2021 to you and your family!

On this festive season may your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal 2021!

Pongal 2021 Quotes and Greetings:

It’s time to commend fortune, may this festival deliver contentment in your living. Honor the feast of profusion. Happy Pongal!

May the affability of milk and sugarcanes, infuse your shelter with gaiety. Wishing the finest Pongal for you and your loved ones.

Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark delight and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with full zeal and spirit. Happy Pongal!

May Lord Surya bless you this Pongal!

May the amenity of gur, milk and cashew nuts leads to joy in your entity!

May you celebrate the festival of Pongal by dressing up in dazzling clothes, adorning your home and preparing feasts.

May the almighty endow you with tranquillity. Have a cheerful Pongal!

May the vibrant colours of Pongal fill each of our hearts with optimism and take away all our worries. A very Happy Pongal to you.

We express our gratitude to the Sun for igniting itself to save us. Happy Pongal, from our family to yours!

We thank plants for foregoing their existence for us. Have a joyful Pongal.

