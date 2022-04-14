New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year. On this day, people wish Shubho Nobo Borsho to each other. Shubho Nobo Borsho basically means Happy new year in English. Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and Bangladesh. This year the festival will fall on April 15.

People begin the day by cleaning their houses and also by wearing new clothes. Apart from that, people also visit the nearby temple and offer prayers. Celebrations are done on a huge level, where family and friends gather and wish each other.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Poila Baisakh 2022: Wishes

“May your New Year be as sweet as the rasogulla. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.”

Happy Pohela Boishakh. May darkness leave and happiness prevail in your life.

“Happy Pohela Boishakh. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.”

I pray to god that all your troubles get over and the path to success and happiness start with this new year. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

“Let's welcome the year which is fresh and new, let’s cherish each moment it beholds, let's celebrate this blissful new year. Shubo Nobo Barsho.”

“May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.”

"May this Pohela Boishakh bring good news to you. Have a great day and a great year ahead.

“Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!

Happiness, prosperity, peace, joy and laughter will soon replace all that is bothering you. May today be the start of a happy life. Shubho Nobo Borsho.

Poila Baishak 2022: Messages

Resolve to keep happy, and your joy, and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Pohela Baisakh 2022!

On this new year may all your dreams come true that you ever wished for. Subho Noboborsho 2022 to you and your family!

May all sorrows are washed away by God and you get showered with the best blessings. Happy Bengali new year 2022!

Wishing a blessed and prosperous Bengali New Year to you and your family. Subho Poila Boisakh 2022!

Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year. Subho Noboborsho 2022!

Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfilment. Happy Bengali New Year 2022!

May this new year bring you more love, happiness, and blessings! Subho Noboborsho 2022!

Hope coming new year fulfil all your desires and wishes. Happy Bengali new year 2022!

Hope this new year brings abundant joy and success to you. Subho Noboborsho 2022!

May all the roshogollas fill your life with a lot of sweetness. Shubho Noboborsho 2022!

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity. Subho Poila Boisakh 2022!



Poila Baishak 2022: Quotes

Lets welcome the year which is fresh and new,

Lets cherish each moment it beholds,

Lets celebrate this blissful new year

Shubo Nobo Barsho

May the sweetness of sandesh and flavour of ripe mango fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho.

Naba Barsha! Wish you a contentful and prosperous year filled with love, peace, hope and joy. May the coming year usher all these goodies on you.

Wishing you tonnes of happiness and prosperity on this Bengali New Year. Subho Poila Boisakh!

Hoping that this Naba Barsha brings cheer, prosperity, and peace in your life. Pray to God to grant you the strength to face all odds in life.

Wishing a blessed and prosperos Bengali New year to you and your family.

