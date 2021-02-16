On the occasion of perfume Day, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, messages that you can use to compliment your loved ones on this day:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The third day of the Anti-Valentine Week is celebrated as Perfume Day. This day is observed on February 17. The days of the unromantic week started on February 15 with Slap Day and it will end on February 21 with Breakup Day.

Perfumes are a thing that has a whole different vibe as a fragrance plays a crucial role in changing a person's mood. The amazing incense helps to refresh the environment and brings comfort to a person.

'You smell so good' is considered as one of the most elite compliments, and who doesn't want to smell good. On the occasion of perfume Day, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, messages that you can use to compliment your loved ones on this day:

Perfume Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

*May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day.

*Perfumes are designed to soothe souls and mind…. Best wishes on Perfume Day to you.

*Beauty is an ecstasy; it is as simple as hunger. There is really nothing to be said about it. It is like the perfume of a rose: you can smell it and that is all.

*Can anyone remember love? It’s like trying to summon up the smell of roses in a cellar. You might see a rose, but never the perfume.

*When you know that you are smelling good, you can comfortably hug everyone around in the party…. Best wishes on Perfume Day.

*Sometimes you just need a good perfume to complete that look in the most elegant way…..Best wishes on Perfume Day to you.

*But, having a perfume and license, in general, is a financial necessity. A designer must, to reap back the money spent on prototypes and all that sort of thing.

*Just like the fragrance of perfume lingers in folded clothes, your thoughts linger in my brains all the time.

Perfume Day 2021 Quotes

*"As perfume doth remain In the folds where it hath lain, So the thought of you, remaining Deeply folded in my brain, Will not leave me: all things leave me: You remain”

*"Whether I’m making a recipe or a piece of jewelry or a white-rose-and-jasmine tea or the perfume, I like to think of myself as a happy little sorceress, and if I could just have a little general store with all that stuff and give people a sense of my taste, that would be lovely”

*"No matter how gorgeous clothes you are dressed in, you always need a good perfume to seal your look"

*“I’m very intelligent. I’m capable of doing everything put to me. I’ve launched a perfume and want my own hotel chain. I’m living proof blondes are not stupid”

*"May each and every day of your life is blessed with a beautiful perfume….. Have a Happy Perfume Day."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma