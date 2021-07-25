Happy Parents' Day 2021: Send these warm wishes, messages and quotes to your beloved parents on this special day to thank them for giving the best of both worlds.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day is a Parents' Day, as without them it would have been difficult to face the challenges the life throws at everyone. They never complain and happily sacrifices their wishes and dreams just to give a bright furture to their children. Whereever we are, they will always be at our side praying for our best every day. Without them we are incomolete and lucky are those children who have parents or have both the parents. So to know honour both our parents every year on July 25 we celebrate Parents' Day 2021.

This day was first observed by South Korea replacing Mother's Day in 1973. Later, the United States also celebrating Parents' Day on the fourth Sunday of July and since then, the tradition to celebrate this special day is continuing all over the globe, however, on different dates and months.

So as the day is here, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your beloved parents and show your love to them. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram stories.

Happy Parents' Day 2021 Wishes

Dear parents, you have always been my inspiration and my strength….. I feel so blessed to come in this world as your child….. Thank you for everything… . Happy Parent’s Day to you.

“Warm wishes on Parents Day to the mom and dad who make the most amazing parents. I thank you for believing me and pampering me always.”

“Happy Parents Day to the parents who mean the world to me. You have filled my heart and my life with so much joy and happiness.”

In my mind, I thank you both for giving me such a wonderful life but on Parent’s Day, I want to thank you in real for blessing me with the best of everything….. Thanks mom and dad.

“You are the ones who have taught me everything I know. You are the ones who have taught me to dream and to work hard for it. Happy Parents Day to my loving parents.”

I have no count of your efforts, of your love, of your affection that you showered me with, without any conditions….. I am truly the most fortunate child as I have the best parents in the world. Happy Parent’s Day to you mom and dad.

“A very Happy Parents Day to my mom and dad who are my lucky charms, who have made me the most fortunate child in this world with all their love, care and affection.”

Happy Parents Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

Happy parent’s day to all the parents in the world. Respect from the deep of heart!

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day 2021 Quotes

“No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us.” – Brad Meltzer

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence. – Plato

“A father’s goodness is higher than the mountain, a mother’s goodness deeper than the sea.” -Japanese Proverb

“Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” – Ann Brashares

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

“First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life.” – Chuck Palahniuk

Love your parents and treat them with loving care. For you will only know their value when you see their empty chair. - Anonymous

“There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child.” – Henry Ward Beecher

“Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving.” – Dr T.P.Chia

A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone. - Billy Graham

“One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.” – Jim DeMint

“To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” – Oscar Wilde

“A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided.” – Robert Brault

Happy Parents' Day 2021 Messages

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year. Happy parents day!

Dear mom and dad, I have no words to thank you for giving me more than what I deserved…. You are my ideals, you are my strengths, you are my inspiration…. I wish you both a very Happy Parent’s Day.

“Each day is a new surprise and a new challenge for parents…. And you two have gracefully accepted each one of the challenges in raising me!!!”

Dear mom and dad, you are the reasons for all my smiles, for all my comforts, for all my success…. I owe my life to you….. On the occasion of Parent’s Day, I thank you for everything.

You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parent’s day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

“Parenting is not easy but parents like you make is sound so simple and easy…. Warm wishes to rocking, inspiring and caring parents.”

“Dear mom and dad, of all the mentors and friends I have had in my life, you two are the most special ones…. Wishing you a very Happy Parents Day.”

Nothing compares to the sacrifices our parents have made for us! Happy Parents Day to my parents!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv